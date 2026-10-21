Law Roach Just Piped Up Again About Tom Holland And Zendaya's Wedding

Considering how much time Zendaya and Tom Holland have spent promoting films on the 2026 movie release schedule , it's impressive how little they've revealed about their wedding. Naturally, fans have turned to other sources for details, including Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach. If anyone knows what her wedding dress looked like, it's probably him. And I'm starting to think he enjoys knowing something the rest of us don't.

During an appearance on Aspire with Emma Grede , the celebrity stylist discussed his longtime friendship and working relationship with The Greatest Showman actress. Eventually, the conversation turned to her famously private wedding. Roach admitted he wished the public could have seen her as a bride, saying:

Would I have wished that she had been a little bit more public with the wedding because she was, allegedly, she was one of the most beautiful brides I’ve ever seen.

Allegedly, sir? Allegedly? Well played.

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This is the same man who first told reporters back in March that the wedding had already happened. Holland eventually confirmed their marriage himself in June, though even his grandmother reportedly fell for fake wedding photos circulating online.

He’s previously shot down rumors of a second, more public wedding over the summer, only for reports of another private celebration in England to emerge. He might be distinguishing between a wedding ceremony and a separate celebration. Maybe he's simply having fun with the questions. Either way, I've reached the point where tracking this wedding requires a spreadsheet.

Roach seems perfectly aware of how confusing his answers have become, and he may be doing it on purpose. While explaining why he's so protective of the Euphoria star, the stylist talked about the relationship they've built since she was a teenager, adding:

That is really my sister and the way she's taken care of me, you know, financially and made sure I was a part of decision-making in her fashion career and the ambassadorships and the deals that she takes … I mean, she talks about it all the time like any fashion deal she does, I'm included. It is extraordinary. … We literally disrupted the industry, and now anybody who knows they know this is a part of it. If you don't get one without the other, and for her to turn down things, she’s like, ‘Oh no, if he's not coming, I'm not doing it.’

That kind of loyalty goes both ways, and Roach clearly takes Zendaya's privacy seriously. He explained that the two have very different personalities. The actress prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, while he's much more comfortable speaking his mind. Which brings us back to that suspicious little "allegedly."

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Roach explained that his approach to protecting Zendaya's privacy includes a fairly deliberate strategy when people start asking about the wedding. He concluded with:

We are two different people with two different sets of values, right? Like she is very quiet and very private and I am not that. But me maintaining her privacy, like even with the wedding, like people are still asking me about the wedding, you know what I mean? I'm like, as long as you keep asking me about this wedding, you're going to get a different answer every single time.

Well, that explains a few things. At this point, asking Roach for wedding details feels like playing poker against someone who helped design the cards. He knows exactly what people want to hear and has apparently decided we'll all have to keep guessing.

(Image credit: A24)

I understand why he wishes more people could have seen Zendaya as a bride, though. This is the same stylist who helped turn her Dune, Challengers and The Odyssey press tours into fashion events in their own right. After years of creating some of Hollywood's most memorable red carpet looks together, he might be proudest of her wedding dress, one nobody outside their inner circle gets to see.

He's already mocked AI-generated wedding images , suggesting the real thing was considerably better. Meanwhile, the couple has kept actual wedding photographs out of public view. Sure, I'd love to see the dress, especially after Roach's latest compliment. But I also understand why the former Disney star might want this particular outfit to remain something she shared only with Holland and the people closest to them. She's spent much of her life having strangers scrutinize everything she wears.

The funny thing is, Zendaya and Roach have already played around with bridal fashion while promoting The Drama, including a "something borrowed" look featuring one of Cate Blanchett's gowns . We've seen all those wedding-inspired outfits, yet her actual wedding dress remains a complete mystery.

Judging by Roach's latest comments, we're unlikely to get an official reveal from him anytime soon. Apparently, all we can expect are glowing compliments, occasional misdirection, and a different answer every time someone asks. Which means Law Roach has somehow found another way to make me want to see that wedding dress even more. Nicely played.