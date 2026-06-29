Law Roach’s A+ Response To AI Photos Of Zendaya And Tom Holland’s Wedding Make Me Want To See Her Dress Even More

Marriage rumors swirled around Zendaya and Tom Holland for quite some time, and neither member of the A-list couple was willing to confirm nor deny that they’d tied the knot. However, earlier this month, Holland subtly revealed he and his longtime partner had indeed exchanged vows. Ahead of that, though, AI-generated photos of the couple made the rounds and seemed to provide glimpses into their big day. Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, is now weighing in on the pics, and his take only makes me want to see the real dress more.

It was around this past March that insiders made allegations about Holland and Zendaya having gotten secretly married, with further details suggesting they married in Italy. So, when the AI pictures dropped, many were hyped by the supposed sight of the two Spider-Man stars celebrating their nuptials. Law Roach discussed that viral madness when he appeared as a guest on Good Morning America. Roach dropped an A+ response after being asked what he was thinking when he saw the wedding dress depicted in the faux photos:

That that dress was not good enough. [Laughs] Trust me, the dress is better than that.

First and foremost, I’m cracking up over Roach’s take on the fake dress, as the method-dressing master couldn’t have timed that quip any better. The humorous nature of the comments aside, though, they’re also sure to make fans wonder even more about what the real dress looks like. Something fashion devotees likely know about Roach is that he doesn’t play when it comes to his designs, and that’s especially true when it comes to the pieces he curates for longtime friend and colleague Zendaya.

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Roach was actually one of the first people to allude to the fact that a wedding had occurred, as he mused back in March that fans had missed it. Despite that, the Project Runaway judge has remained tight-lipped on details regarding the ceremony and the bride’s dress. Even Christian Siriano claimed Roach was keeping dress secrets for the sake of his friend, Z. Whether the public will ever get to see that dress is unknown, but when asked if the real dress looked like the one in the photo, Roach said:

Absolutely not.

The man said what he said and, as a result, he piqued my curiosity. Check out the funny interview moment for yourself:

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Some may scoff at the notion of AI photos fooling some people, but that’s apparently what happened. Zendaya previously revealed that the photos caught some of her loved ones off guard, and they apparently called her out for not scoring invites to the big day. Even when Holland confirmed the wedding had taken place, he only did so due to explaining that his own grandmother was confused by the pics that surfaced online.

What’s very evident, at this point, is that Zendaya and Tom Holland are very protective of their relationship and personal, meaning they want to keep aspects of it for themselves. That’s definitely admirable and respectable, though I know fans still would probably like to see that wedding dress. I’ll just say that we probably shouldn’t expect the couple or Law Roach to share any genuine photos.

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Fans can, at the very least, see the aforementioned couple in two 2026 movie schedule entries. One of those is The Odyssey, which opens on July 17, and the other is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which arrives on July 31.