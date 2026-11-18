It’s a common practice for celebrity couples to keep their private lives, well private, and it’s no different for Zendaya and Tom Holland. While the two choose to keep things private , they understand the “parasocial investment” fans have in their relationship. However, even big-name directors can’t help sharing funny relationship stories about them, such as dishing about Holland’s funny reaction to seeing Zendaya in The Odyssey, and it’s just too perfect.

Director Christopher Nolan continued to praise Zendaya’s performance when he sat down with Stephen Spielberg during a special screening of The Odyssey. However, this time around he shared what her husband’s reaction was to seeing her play a goddess, and it’s probably not what you think. During the Q&A (via People ) in West Hollywood, California, Nolan revealed there was a moment that got a little too real for Holland:

You have his vision of Athena made by Zendaya. I mean, she just gives him this look of disappointment. When Tom Holland saw the film, he’s like, ‘I know that look. I don’t like it.’ It’s an uncomfortable sensation. She’s incredible in the part. I mean, to have the two of them on that boat playing that moment together.

Now, Holland did have a front-row seat to watch her work her magic. The spouses may not have shared a scene in The Odyssey, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t together on set. Zendaya previously shared during a Los Angeles special screening Q&A that Holland helped calm her nerves on her first day. Her husband sat off to the side in a corner, reminding her, “You got this.”

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Additionally, this isn’t the first time Nolan has praised Zendaya . Her co-star Matt Damon previously shared that after calling cut for one of their scenes, Nolan only had one word for her performance: “Perfect.” This led to a playful competition between Damon and Holland to see if they could match that Zendaya excellence. The scene that reveals Athena in a vision of Odysseus , where she appears as a guide, is so good that Spielberg also sang her praises:

It was wonderful, but she was also kind of a therapeutic companion. She just was there accompanying him. It was great accompaniment. And I thought she was wonderful. I think everybody was wonderful in the movie.

The high praise is valid, as there’s good reason why Nolan chose Zendaya to play the goddess of wisdom. You just have to look at this past year alone to see how versatile she is, and she’s not even done. She still has the upcoming Dune: Part Three hitting the 2026 schedule on December 18 and will also be heard in the upcoming fifth Shrek movie.

The actor previously shared her desire to take time off after a busy year. However, a recent announcement has her in the cast of a currently untitled Alex Garland sci-fi project from A24. The details for the movie are scarce, though I'm sure whenever filming begins, Holland will be in a corner on set cheering her on.

Let’s just hope he doesn’t have to see ‘that look’ again.