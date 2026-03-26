Zendaya Wore One Of Cate Blanchett's Iconic Gowns For Her 'Something Borrowed' Dress

Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach have long been leaders in the art of method dressing, and that continues on the press tour for the actor’s first of many 2026 movies, The Drama. Since the movie is about a couple on the verge of marriage, they’ve been putting their own spin on the tradition “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.” Well, Zendaya just checked off “something borrowed” by wearing one of Cate Blanchett’s famed looks.

Zendaya turned up at the Italian premiere of The Drama on Thursday in a black Armani Privé number previously worn by Cate Blanchett on two separate occasions. Take a look:

(Image credit: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

Bellissima! After Zendaya opted for white and pastels on recent public appearances, I love that she did a 180 here with this black gown with the ever popular plunging neckline. Per W Magazine, Cate Blanchett lent the dress to Zendaya from her personal archive, making the “something borrowed” of it all just perfect. Check out Blanchett in the same dress, and in Italy as well, when she attended the Venice Film Festival this past summer:

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(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Prior to that, Blanchett also wore the same dress for the first time at the 2022 SAG Awards. Honestly, you love to see it. When a dress looks that good on you, I would wear it more than once if I was her, too.

Anyways, if you were curious how else Zendaya has implemented method dressing while promoting The Drama, let’s talk about it. At the Los Angeles premiere for the A24 movie last week, she wore a white dress and shared that it was her “something old” because she wore the same gown when she was 18 to the Oscars. Regarding her “something new,” it has to be the custom Louis Vuitton white and black dress she wore to the Paris premiere (check it out on Instagram) a couple of days ago.

Next time we see Zendaya at a premiere, we’ll be expecting to see her in “something blue,” and we can’t wait! Ironically enough, Zendaya’s wedding tradition-themed method dressing is all happening as the rumor mill suggests she and Tom Holland recently got married. It was Law Roach who claimed “the wedding already happened” in an interview early this month.

There’s also been a lot of talk recently about Zendaya rocking a wedding band since she was first spotted with it in late Februar, while it seems Holland has opted out of wearing the piece of jewelry. Anyways, as usual, Zendaya and Law Roach are absolutely slaying all the red carpet looks for The Drama. The movie stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as a couple who get shaken when they learn some troubling things about each other just days before their wedding. It’ll be in theaters starting April 3.