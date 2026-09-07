Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner May Take A Relationship Cue From Tom Holland And Zendaya

The romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet has often been compared to Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship, and there’s probably several reasons for that. They’re all around the same age, and both couples have gone to lengths to keep that part of their lives private — even after being together for years. Sources say there’s another similarity between the two, as Chalamet allegedly wants to take a cue from his Dune: Part Three co-star and marry The Kardashians star in a top-secret ceremony.

Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach let it slip earlier this year that Tom Holland and Zendaya tied the knot, which the Spider-Man: Brand New Day star confirmed in June. Sources for RadarOnline say Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are now aspiring to follow in their footsteps, as a supposed insider said:

They love that Zendaya and Tom were able to get married without anyone knowing it was happening. No one got photos. It's all been ultra private and protected. And privacy is the new luxury among celebrities. It's the chic thing – so, of course, Kylie is drawn to that.

While Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet haven’t hidden their relationship, they have mostly refused to speak publicly about each other in the nearly four years since they were first connected. There’s been plenty of PDA, though, from making out at a Beyoncé concert to getting touchy-feely at Coachella.

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In fact, after footage caught them kissing at a tennis tournament a couple of years ago, many fans compared them negatively to Tom Holland and Zendaya, who seemed to exhibit a more comfortable and secure dynamic as they also took in a tennis tournament.

When it comes to a wedding, however, Kylie Jenner allegedly wants to keep prying eyes away, the insider said:

You can't blame her for wanting to do the same sort of thing: get married and then drop some vague hints later. She might go as far as sharing some photos, but if Timothée has his way, they won't even do that.

Just as fans were on ring watch amid the rumors of Zendaya and Tom Holland’s wedding, there have been theories that Kylie Jenner and the Marty Supreme star might already be engaged. I can definitely see these two keeping a proposal secret, because they’ve never made a point of announcing any other stage of their relationship publicly.

Of course, keeping things out of the public eye kind of goes against the whole Kardashian-Jenner family brand, and there’s allegedly one person who’s not on board with a secret wedding: Kylie's mom and manager, Kris Jenner. The source said:

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It's, of course, a worst-case scenario for Kris. She wants a big celebration with cameras rolling and sponsorship deals galore. If they want to elope and tie the knot before the way [daughter] Kourtney [Kardashian] and Travis [Barker] did, she's OK with that — as long as the actual wedding is televised. But they are both vehemently opposed, they want nothing to do with the circus and will do what they want — period.

While Kylie Jenner has been on reality TV since she was 10 years old, she and sister Kendall have not featured their romantic partners on the shows like their older Kardashian sisters have.

We have to take these rumors with a grain of salt, though it does seem pretty on brand that if and when Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet tie the knot, they’ll take a page from Tom Holland and Zendaya’s playbook.

While we wait for more hints about what lies ahead, you’ll be able to see Chalamet and Zendaya on the big screen when Dune: Part Three hits the 2026 movie calendar in December. Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, will be back on The Kardashians when Season 8 premieres on Hulu in October.