Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner May Take A Relationship Cue From Tom Holland And Zendaya
Kris Jenner might not like this.
The romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet has often been compared to Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship, and there’s probably several reasons for that. They’re all around the same age, and both couples have gone to lengths to keep that part of their lives private — even after being together for years. Sources say there’s another similarity between the two, as Chalamet allegedly wants to take a cue from his Dune: Part Three co-star and marry The Kardashians star in a top-secret ceremony.
Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach let it slip earlier this year that Tom Holland and Zendaya tied the knot, which the Spider-Man: Brand New Day star confirmed in June. Sources for RadarOnline say Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are now aspiring to follow in their footsteps, as a supposed insider said:
While Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet haven’t hidden their relationship, they have mostly refused to speak publicly about each other in the nearly four years since they were first connected. There’s been plenty of PDA, though, from making out at a Beyoncé concert to getting touchy-feely at Coachella.
In fact, after footage caught them kissing at a tennis tournament a couple of years ago, many fans compared them negatively to Tom Holland and Zendaya, who seemed to exhibit a more comfortable and secure dynamic as they also took in a tennis tournament.
When it comes to a wedding, however, Kylie Jenner allegedly wants to keep prying eyes away, the insider said:
Just as fans were on ring watch amid the rumors of Zendaya and Tom Holland’s wedding, there have been theories that Kylie Jenner and the Marty Supreme star might already be engaged. I can definitely see these two keeping a proposal secret, because they’ve never made a point of announcing any other stage of their relationship publicly.
Of course, keeping things out of the public eye kind of goes against the whole Kardashian-Jenner family brand, and there’s allegedly one person who’s not on board with a secret wedding: Kylie's mom and manager, Kris Jenner. The source said:
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While Kylie Jenner has been on reality TV since she was 10 years old, she and sister Kendall have not featured their romantic partners on the shows like their older Kardashian sisters have.
We have to take these rumors with a grain of salt, though it does seem pretty on brand that if and when Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet tie the knot, they’ll take a page from Tom Holland and Zendaya’s playbook.
While we wait for more hints about what lies ahead, you’ll be able to see Chalamet and Zendaya on the big screen when Dune: Part Three hits the 2026 movie calendar in December. Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, will be back on The Kardashians when Season 8 premieres on Hulu in October.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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