Tom Holland's Grandma Was Bamboozled By Those Fake Wedding Photos As He Confirms He Wed Zendaya

Celebrity couples have a way of making headlines, from Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Another pair of A-listers folks are invested in are Tom Holland and Zendaya, and there have been rumors for months that the Spider-Man stars secretly tied the knot. The Uncharted actor has finally confirmed that they did in fact get married, although faux photos of their marriage threw one member of his family for a loop.

Despite being wildly popular actors, Zendaya and Tom Holland largely keep their relationship private. Their engagement was kept under wraps, and during a recent conversation with Esquire, Holland confirmed they did actually get married. Although those AI photos of their wedding confused his grandmother, who thought thought she hadn't been invited. When asked if he had to have that conversation with other members of the family, he said:

No, because they were all there.

So Holland and Zendaya have gotten married, something that fans have been wondering about for a while. While he kept tight-lipped about the actual wedding day, saying "That’s all you’ll get on that", he gushed about his relationship with the Emmy-winning Euphoria star later in the same interview. In his words:

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So, for me, I found my person. She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I have ever been when I’m with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period.

The news of this famous couple's nuptials is sure to go viral, especially among fans who suspected they have privately walked down the aisle. It shouldn't be all that surprising; Zendaya has always wanted to get married, and the pair of actors have been together since 2016. They've spent years together, navigated fame, and also managed to maintain some privacy despite their celebrity. No wonder so many people out there ship these two stars of The Odyssey.

In the interview, Tom Holland spoke more about the challenges that can often come with being a public couple in the film industry. In his words:

Our business can present very stressful situations and it’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time. We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it’s like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don’t understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else.

He's not wrong. Both Holland and Zendaya grew up as young actors, and have obtained A-list status as some of the biggest movie stars in their generation. This allows a deeper understanding of each other that seemingly has been a boon for their relationship. That, and not oversharing with the public.

Zendaya and Tom Holland will return to the big screen together in The Odyssey on July 27th, and then again with Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. Not only do they understand each other's career, but they literally work together. Talk about couple goals.