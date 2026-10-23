Celebs Love The Naked Dress. Law Roach Just Admitted He Was Against It For A Long Time

Law Roach has become one of the biggest names in celebrity fashion, especially in connection with all the jaw-dropping looks he’s created for Zendaya. We just found out the stylist really wasn’t a fan of one big red carpet trend that’s been worn by the likes of Megan Fox, Margot Robbie and Jenna Ortega until now.

Law Roach’s Thoughts On The Naked Dress

A lot of celebrities have stepped out in the naked dress lately. The trend is characterized as a gown that’s sheer, flesh-toned or embellished in a way that shows off the wearer’s every curve. When Law Roach was asked on Aspire with Emma Grede about one fashion trend he’d be “happy to never see again,” he mentioned the viral fad with these words:

I don’t know, because to be quite honest I just never really pay attention to trends. I used to be so against the naked dress, and now I’m like kind of into them.

The naked dress has certainly been all over the place in recent years, but it’s by no means new. It’s been around in different forms across decades and became popularized by Marilyn Monroe, Cher and Kate Moss years ago before turning up so much more in recent years.

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Stylist Megan Watkins, once said she thought the naked dress blowing up isn’t just about showing skin for celebs, but because it “captures that perfect balance of daring and chic”. She also thinks it allows those who wear one to feel “both powerful and playful at the same time”.

Has Zendaya Worn The Naked Dress?

Zendaya has flirted with the naked dress before, but as with any time she steps out in high fashion, they’ve always been quite unexpected. Back in 2021 when promoting Dune, she wore a flesh-colored Balmain gown with a thigh-high slit at the Venice Film Festival. Then there was that time she wore a vintage Bob Mackie dress at 2024’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony to induct Cher, who even thought the dress was one of her former ensembles when she saw it.

The always-busy actress also notably wore that breastplate structured gown while doing press for The Odyssey. Each of these examples sort of blurs the lines of what one expects from the naked dress on the red carpet, but certainly falls into being part of this incredibly popular red carpet trend. If Law Roach wasn’t into it before, and perhaps pulling away from styling his clients with that sort of dress before, it sounds like it’s not off his mood board now.

We’ll be curious if the naked dress makes its way into one of Zendaya’s upcoming press tours. Next she’ll be promoting Dune: Part Three before going to film her next movie, which is a sci-fi A24 movie with Ex Machina writer/director Alex Garland. She’s always booked and busy, and so is Law Roach with the remarkable fashion moments he crafts for her.