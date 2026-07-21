Zendaya Is Gonna Need A Break From Slaying After All These Stunning Odyssey And Spider-Man Fits

We know that Zendaya's filming schedule was busy last year, as she worked on The Odyssey, Dune: Part Three and Euphoria. Now, with four major releases on the 2026 movie schedule , she's staying busy in a different way, as she promotes her projects and continues to prove why she's a fashion icon. This summer, specifically, she’s stepped up her fashion game, as she’s been on global press tours for The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Now, while she shows no signs of slowing down, I have to imagine that she needs a break after slaying this hard for so long.

I’m not kidding, Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach, have been working overtime this summer. A few months after they put together a bunch of wedding-themed looks to promote The Drama, they brought their method-dressing A-games to not one major blockbuster’s press tour, but two. They began with some iconic fits like the one you can see below for Spider-Man: Brand New Day:

(Image credit: Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

This gown is Giorgio Armani SS 1990, per Law Roach’s Instagram , and Zendaya wore it on June 23 to the Rome premiere of the fourth Spider-Man movie. She also rocked a fun red and blue fit to the photo call in Italy too.

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During this leg of the Spider-Man press tour, she also rocked the prettiest backless spider-web dress in London, a fun suit jacket with red shorts in Amsterdam, and a stunning leather set in Berlin. That’s not even every look, either; these are just a few of my favorite examples.

Then, after a few weeks of globetrotting for Spider-Man, she began a different global press tour. That’s right, The Odyssey just came out in theaters, and in the weeks leading up to it, Zendaya wore a handful of stunning ensembles that were fit for a goddess. For example, on July 7 in Paris, she rocked a white dress from Givenchy Haute Couture SS 1997 by Alexander McQueen (per Roach’s IG ), and it was paired with a mask by Philip Treacy.

(Image credit: Photo by Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

A few days before that, she also graced London with some beautiful flowy looks , and then she rocked a curve-hugging Schiaparelli corset dress that was literally fresh off the runway to the premiere.

These are not all her looks for The Odyssey either; she wore many other lovely outfits while doing interviews for the movie too. For example, while on The Tonight Show, Zendaya wore a gold brocade ensemble by Zuhair Murad (which you can see below), and we cannot forget that jaw-dropping winged gown she wore to the movie’s New York premiere on July 14.

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Notably, during The Odyssey premiere, where Zendaya wore that winged dress, she was asked about upcoming projects, like Shrek 5 ; she was also asked about taking a break after all this. During that interview with ET, she made it abundantly clear that she’s looking forward to doing “nothing” and minding her own business. She also, understandably, said that “sometimes you need to just disappear for a little bit.”

However, she’s not doing that just yet, because she still has more promo to do for Spider-Man. And she’s back wearing black outfits too, as she wore a black high-neck Ashi Studio gown to a fan event in Mexico City on July 20.

(Image credit: Photo by Eloisa Sanchez/Getty Images)

She really can’t stop, won’t stop with these looks, and there’s still over a week before Spider-Man: Brand New Day premieres on July 31. So, I’m sure the actress and her stylist have even more looks planned for the upcoming Marvel movie .

Now, by the time Spider-Man premieres, they will have been giving 110% and traveling all over the world for nearly two months straight. So, hopefully, Zendaya and Law Roach get a break. However, it won’t be a super long one, though, because Dune: Part Three will premiere on December 18. And we know the actress always goes hard with her fashion moments for those movies.

After that, though, she’ll be done for a while, and I hope she is able to take a vacation and breathe for a minute.