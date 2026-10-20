Law Roach Has A Message For Zendaya Fans Who Keep Asking About Her Whirlwind Year

2026 has been a great year for movies, and certain actors have been especially busy. While Anne Hathaway released 5 new movies, singer/actress Zendaya is worried folks might be sick of her since she starred in The Drama, Euphoria Season 3 (both of which are streaming with an HBO Max subscription), Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey, and the forthcoming Dune: Part Three. Her image architect, Law Roach, recently offered a statement for fans who keep asking about her crazy year.

Law Roach goes to great lengths to style Zendaya, and is at least partially responsible for the method dressing trend in Hollywood. They clearly have a good working and personal relationship, and during a recent interview with E! News, he joked about just how many headlines she's made this year between her career and marriage to Tom Holland. In his words:

Zendaya is busy. She's had a lot this year. Y'all, give my sister a break. Let her rest. Let her live for a second.

While Roach said this with some humor, the sentiment does hold weight. Zendaya has been everywhere this year, and Law Roach methodically planned her styling for each new release. Add in her private wedding, and there's been no shortage of fan interest in the 30-year-old Emmy winner. It would be understandable if she'd like to step away from the public eye for a bit after such a crazy year. Law joked about this being the time before the Dune craziness begins, saying:

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She is preparing for the Dune 3 press tour, so am I. So, she's resting.

Despite claiming that she's going to take a break after 2026, Zendaya recently signed on for a role in Alex Garland's untitled developing A24 movie. She's also got a voice role in Shrek 5, so it looks like she won't be completely going into hiding. Still, I have to assume that next year is going to be way more chill for the Greatest Showman actress.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Before she can have a rest, Zendaya will reprise her role as Chani in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three. Fans are eager to see what she'll be wearing during the promotional tour, especially following her viral C-3PO-inspired look from Dune 2. Her method dressing has been on point this year, from wedding looks for The Drama to going full goddess for The Odyssey. She's approaching the finish line for her wildly busy year, and I have to assume that Law Roach is working on some looks that are going to have his friend and client going out with a bang.

Law Roach has described his relationship with Zendaya as being sibling-like in nature, and they've been working together since back in 2011 when she was just 14 years-old. They're a dynamic duo, and during that time Law's become arguably the most famous stylist in the entire industry.

Dune: Part Three will hit theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. I can't wait to see what looks she'll be wearing at various premiers and publicity events.