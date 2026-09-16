After Bob Mackie’s Passing, Law Roach Shared This Sweet Story About How Zendaya Reminded Him Of Cher

2026 has been a rough one for celebrity deaths, with fans mourning the loss of Tim Curry and the death of Dolly Parton. The fashion world was hit with a huge loss when the legendary fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie died this week at age 87. And acclaimed image architect Law Roach recently spoke about meeting the late icon, and how he and Zendaya reminded the late icon of his collaborative relationship with Cher.

Law Roach goes to great length to style Zendaya, and they've been working together on her image since back in 2011. During a conversation with E! Online at the Emmys, the Legendary judge revealed a story about meeting Bob Mackie, and the kind words that the Emmy and Tony winner had for him when they got to meet. As Roach put it:

A few years ago, his PR wrote me and said I was his favorite stylist, and my relationship with Zendaya reminded him of his relationship with Cher, and he wanted to meet me. I went and I sat with him for five hours and he gave me the most gorgeous gossip about all the Hollywood ladies he would dress.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall of this legendary kiki. Law Roach didn't drop any names regarding who Bob Mackie gossiped with him about, but I've got to assume that the tea was absolutely scalding. And that's a moment that clearly meant a great deal to the iconic stylist.

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Given just how iconic the late designer was, the fact that Law Roach was named his "favorite" stylist means a great deal. He and Zendaya actually paid tribute to both Cher and Bob Mackie back in 2024. When Cher was being inducted in the Rock and Roll hall of fame, Zendaya presented, wearing a Mackie-inspired gown (and long, straight Cher hair). As a reminder, you can check out that moment below:

(Image credit: Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Cher loved Zendaya's look so much that she actually thought it was one of her old Mackie gowns. That's a testament to Law Roach's expert styling, and the respect he has got Bob Mackie's contribution to the fashion world. One can only imagine how thrilled he was to hear from the late icon, and have his gossip session with the Oscar-nominated man responsible for so many truly iconic looks.

Bob Mackie's comparison of himself and Cher to Law Roach and Zendaya makes a ton of sense. Both pairs consistently worked together for years, and became synonymous with each other. While not a designer, Roach is arguably the most famous stylist of all time.

Zendaya has had a very busy year, with Law Roach being the architect behind her looks for The Odyssey, The Drama, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. She's got one more major movie on 2026 movie release list: Dune: Part Three.