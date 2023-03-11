Lucy Liu Addresses Claims That She Didn’t Get Along With Charlie’s Angels Co-Stars Drew Barrymore And Cameron Diaz While Filming

Ahead of Lucy Liu's return to the action movie realm with Shazam!: Fury of the Gods , the iconic actress has been looking back on some of her past work. She specifically took some time to reflect on being a part of Charlie’s Angels. In 2000, Liu was memorably among the reimagined cast of the spy franchise, which also include Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz. Around that time,, rumors swirled about the women not getting along, and Liu addressed those assumptions.

Lucy Liu did have a notable clash on the set of Charlie’s Angels, but it had nothing to do with the other angels. As she shared back in 2021, she “stood up” to Bill Murray for "inexcusable and unacceptable” comments he made on the set of the film. Barrymore later backed up her co-star on the whole thing. But, when it comes to her relationship with Barrymore and Diaz though, here’s what she had to say:

What I love about that relationship is that so many people denied it and created these rumors that we were fighting and that we didn't get along. But, ultimately what I think people miss is that women can get along.

While speaking to People , the Elementary alum referenced the long-present Hollywood stereotype that women will inevitably not get along on the sets of big productions. As we've seen, that's just not true and honestly pretty sexist. To that point, the 54-year-old actress said:

We don't have to continue the idea that women are cat-fighting. And now we see with the #MeToo movement all of these things happening, and it sort of breaks and shatters those old prejudices.

Not only did the stars of Charlie’s Angels, and it's 2003 sequel, Full Throttle, work well together, but the trio have shared that they remain friends over 20 years after making the action comedies together. In fact, when The Drew Barrymore Show kicked off a couple years ago, her first guests were Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu and they certainly looked like absolute besties on the daytime appearance. Check it:

Lucy Liu's New Trio (Image credit: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros.) In Shazam! The Fury of the Gods, Lucy Liu is in a new trio, as Kalypso, one of the daughters of Atlas. Helen Mirren plays Hespera and Rachel Zegler plays Anthea, her sisters.

That was so sweet! During that appearance, the ladies shared that they’ve been to each other’s weddings and attended the birthday parties of each other’s kids as well. Drew Barrymore said their friendship had been “real” for decades, before Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu spoke to Charlie’s Angels being the “foundation” for their relationship. You love to see it, and good on Liu to continue to make it clear that there was no bad blood within the group.