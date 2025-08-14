‘She Glows’: Chad Michael Murray’s Sweet Thoughts On Hilary Duff Are Making My A Cinderella Story-Loving Heart So Full

Titles based on beloved YA stories and nostalgia are having a major moment this summer. New-ish entries like The Summer I Turned Pretty have taken root in pop culture, while classic continuations, like Freakier Friday, are as popular as ever on the 2025 movie schedule . Of course, one key element to all this are swoon-worthy stars. And heartthrob vet, Chad Michael Murray, is continuing to make hearts flutter in Freakier Friday. However, he also did just that again by complimenting his A Cinderella Story co-star, Hilary Duff.

Chad Michael Murray reminisced about his past roles with People as he and other Freaky Friday OGs hyped the freak-quel. Everything from Gilmore Girls to One Tree Hill and A Cinderella Story was covered. When he got to the fairy tale adaptation, he highlighted how wonderful his co-star was and still is. The Austin Ames actor even went as far as to say how special her presence continues to be since the time he met her, by saying:

Hilary's awesome. If you've ever met Hilary or if you've ever seen her even walking down the street, she glows. She has an aura that she can walk into a room, and I just go right to her. She just has this magnetic presence, and she can light up a room, and she does that so well, and she’s been doing it so well.

The whole statement just makes me want to dive into an early 2000s Chad Michael Murray marathon. He’s truly been a part of the most iconic hits -- One Tree Hill, Gilmore Girls, Freaky Friday, A Cinderella Story, I could go on. So, for him to speak this highly of Duff after working with so many other big celebs proves that she really must be as cool as she seems.

Though he’s already pitched a reboot for A Cinderella Story , it seems that he’d love another chance to work with the How I Met Your Father actress. Murray shared that while they were both young, he got along with everyone attached to Duff. He also attributed it as a reason for her longevity in the business, as he said:

That's why she's been so successful for so many years. She was awesome and I just remember her and her team and everybody, like, her teacher, they were so cool, so nice. Everybody was the best. Her mom, like the whole team, everybody I got along with over there. And we’re just two kids having fun, making a big movie.

I didn’t know how much I’d enjoy this surprise praise between the A Cinderella Story co-stars. However, considering I was a part of the original target audience for Hilary Duff back then, having assumptions somewhat confirmed by someone who worked very closely with her means a lot. Plus, on top of all that, Murray continues to be a solid example of being a leading actor onscreen and off, making this praise even better.

Personally, I’m hoping his continuing comments about the 2004 flick and Duff could help reignite the redo for the Lizzie McGuire revival with Disney+ . For now, that’s a full personal pipe dream, but crazier things have happened! As for the House of Wax actor, and aside from the Disney staple’s present continuation, he’s been killing it on the Netflix hit Sullivan's Crossing .



All of this leaves me wondering if the stars will align for the 2026 movie calendar (or more likely, beyond) to feature a new version of A Cinderella Story? We’ll have to wait and see, but in the meantime, Murray’s sweet words about Duff fill my nostalgic teen heart just fine.