M3GAN 2.0: An Updated Cast List For The Blumhouse Horror Sequel

When we look ahead to upcoming horror movies we’re most hyped about, the return of M3GAN is certainly up there! After the artificially intelligent doll wreaked havoc on her roboticist and her niece’s life (along with showing off her viral dancing skills and an unforgettable rendition of Sia’s “Titanium” under her collar bow), she’ll be back for 2025’s M3GAN 2.0.

Considering M3GAN remains one of the best Blumhouse horror movies we’ve seen to date, for all its campiness, every new update about the second movie has us in greater anticipation for what’s to come for the murderous android and her upcoming victims. As producer Jason Blum updated on X (formerly known as Twitter) in mid-July, production has begun on the movie and it’s “time to put M3GAN back together." Check out the stacked cast for M3GAN 2.0:

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Allison Williams

The roboticist behind M3GAN, Gemma, will in fact be back for the next movie. Allison Williams played the sneaky brainiac in the first M3GAN movie, and has been confirmed to return for the 2025 film. As you read through this list, you’ll notice there’s actually a lot of familiar faces, including writer Akela Cooper writing the script again and the M3GAN director Gerard Johnstone helming the sequel.

Williams has made quite the name for herself in horror in recent years, between being in one of the best horror movies of all time , Get Out, along with the underrated 2018 flick The Perfection. You also likely know Williams from HBO’s Girls and Showtime’s Fellow Travelers. We don’t know the plot of M3GAN 2.0 currently, but I'll be curious to see if Gemma is naive enough to create another version of her android, or if the first version somehow comes out of the woodwork to be rebuilt somehow.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Violet McGraw

Gemma’s niece, Cady, was played by Violet McGraw in the original 2022 movie, and she's set to play her character once again for 2.0. When we first met Cady, she had just gone through a tragedy when the eight-year-old’s parents were tragically killed in a car accident and she moved in with her aunt Gemma. She then gets paired with a prototype of M3GAN that turns rather violent and possessive of the child. Since it was announced that McGraw was cast, the young actress has said she is “literally dying to know what happens” and looking forward to working with the cast and crew. How will Cady’s next confrontation with the android play out?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Jenna Davis

Additionally, the voice behind M3GAN, Jenna Davis, has been cast in 2.0, too. The current 20-year-old provided the now iconic sound of the android’s voice whilst dancer Amie Donald portrayed the character on set. While we don’t know for sure if Donald is back as the physical M3GAN (she could have aged out), Davis’ haunting performance will definitely treat our ears.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Brian Jordan Alvarez

Gemma’s main colleagues from the first movie will also return for the sequel. First up is Brian Jordan Alvarez’s Cole, who had a hand in the creation of the killer android. Alvarez is a comedic actor who had a recurring role in Will & Grace from 2018 to 2020 as the love interest of Sean Hayes’ Jack.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Jen Van Epps

Jen Van Epps is also back as Gemma’s other colleague, Tess. Her and Cole had a major hand in creating M3GAN, along with their decision to terminate her, so it makes perfect sense they would play a major part in the story for the sequel. The actress is just getting started when it comes to larger roles in movies and television, so coming back as Tess is exciting for the rising talent.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Ivanna Sakhno

Our first newcomer to report for M3GAN 2.0 is Ukrainian-American actor Ivanna Sakhno in an unknown role. Star Wars fans might recognize Sakhno from her main role in the 2023 live-action series Ahsoka. Sakhno played Shin Hati, the apprentice to Ray Stevenson’s Baylan Skoll. Elsewhere, the actress was also in 2018’s Pacific Rim Uprising, 2020’s High Fidelity remake and Netflix rom-com Let It Snow.

(Image credit: FX)

Jemaine Clement

Another exciting addition to the M3GAN 2.0 cast is Jemaine Clement. The New Zealand actor gets to shoot the horror movie in his home country (since that’s where production is taking place). The hilarious actor is best known for playing the vampire Vladislav the Poker in the What We Do In The Shadows movie and series, along with voicing the role of Tamatoa in Moana. We couldn’t be more curious about how he fits in the next chapter of M3GAN.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Timm Sharp

Another comedic actor can be found in the M3GAN 2.0 cast in the form of Timm Sharp. Sharp has had memorable roles in Undeclared, ‘Til Death, Blunt Talk, Apples Never Fall and even Disney+’s Percy Jackson series as Percy’s stepdad. This is another role we don’t know anything about, but Sharp is a welcome addition.

(Image credit: NBC)

Aristotle Athari

The last actor to be cast in M3GAN 2.0 that we know of, per Deadline ’s mid-July report, is Aristotle Athari. (Yes, another comedian!) The Iranian-American actor is best known for joining the Saturday Night Live cast from 2021 to 2022 as a “featured player”. He went viral on multiple occasions for playing a character named Angelo with Rami Malek, Billie Eilish and Daniel Craig. We can’t wait to see what he brings to M3GAN 2.0!

M3GAN 2.0 is poised to be a great time with all this talent at the center. The movie has received a release date in the middle of next summer too: June 27, 2025. It will serve as fun counter programming for the Brad Pitt F1 movie set to come out in theaters on the same day.