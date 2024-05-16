2025 Is Looking Huge For Horror Franchises As M3GAN 2.0, Five Nights At Freddy's 2 And More Get New Release Dates

Horror fans, it’s time to get your 2025 calendar out early and circle four very important new dates! Not only is Blumhouse, the production company that has famously made great modern horror movies like Get Out, Paranormal Activity and The Invisible Man going all in on sequels next year, an exciting legacyquel has just found a place on next year’s movie slate as well.

Per a new Variety report, Blumhouse has set up a trio of sequels to be among upcoming horror movies coming out in 2025. Additionally, Sony has finally dated the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel as well! Let’s break down all the updates.

First off, after Five Nights At Freddy’s became Blumhouse’s biggest hit yet when it made $297 million worldwide while also being available to stream with a Peacock subscription on the same day, the company is moving forward with an exciting sequel . The movie based on the video game of the same name will hit theaters on December 5, 2025! That will be a week after the second part of Wicked comes out and two weeks before James Cameron’s Avatar 3. For the time being, we don’t know much about the plot details.

M3GAN 2.0 And I Know What You Did Last Summer Are Both Coming Next Summer

Additionally, M3GAN 2.0 has changed release dates. While the movie was originally going to come out on May 16 of next year, it will now come out on June 27, 2025. The production reportedly began shooting earlier this month. The sequel’s script is once again penned by Akela Cooper and directed by Gerard Johnstone and will star Allison Williams and Violet McGraw.

And via a press release by Sony, I Know What You Did Last Summer is going to be coming to theaters on July 18, 2025. The movie will reportedly see the return of Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar to the franchise after starring in the original 1997 movie, though this hasn't been officially confirmed. Do Revenge’s Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is directing from a script by Leah McKendrick.

The Black Phone 2 Shifts To Halloween Season

The final big piece of horror news to take note of regards the release date of The Black Phone 2. The sequel was initially going to be coming out next June 27, but M3GAN 2.0 has snatched that date, and it will now come out on October 17, 2025. The shift allows for the creepy movie to be released at prime horror season when people are looking to get scared more than usual.

The Black Phone 2 was announced this past October. The movie will be from the same team as the previous film, including Scott Derrickson writing and directing alongside co-writer C. Robert Cargill.

Anyone have chills yet? There’s a lot of scary goodness in store for us in 2025!