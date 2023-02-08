M3GAN 2.0: What We Know About The Horror Sequel

She’s coming for you – to be your best friend!

Back in the beginning of January 2023, the latest Blumhouse horror movie dropped in theaters – M3GAN, the story of an AI doll that was gifted to a girl who had just lost her parents in an accident. Throughout the film, we see M3GAN turn more into a monster, all because she was sworn to always be by the side of her caretaker, Cady.

The film ended up doing very well in the box office, and receiving great reviews – even if some people don’t quite understand the hype behind it. However, as with any movie that becomes successful nowadays, a sequel is in the works, simply titled M3GAN 2.0. But, when is this next movie going to come out? And who is going to star in it?

While details are scarce, here is what we know so far about M3GAN 2.0.

M3GAN 2.0 Is Set For January 2025

While it seems that horror movie sequels come out so quickly nowadays, we’re going to need to wait a bit for the sequel to the popular horror movie to come out. Variety announced that while M3GAN 2.0 is in development, it’s not going to be coming out on any release schedule for a couple of years – specifically in 2025.

Fans are going to have to wait some time before they see the next movie, but we at least know the exact date that it’s supposed to be released – January 17th, 2025.

The wait for the sequel might be a while, but if it leads to a good film, I’m willing to wait as long as possible. There are plenty of horror franchises that have truly dropped off in recent years because of the short time between sequels, such as the Halloween films , or even the Chucky movies. However, I hope that M3GAN continues going in the direction of the Scream franchise and takes its time releasing films.

Allison Williams And Violet McGraw Are Returning

The stars of the M3GAN cast were all talented in their own right, and it’s been confirmed that at least the two people that we followed in the first film are going to return. The Variety article noted that both Allison Williams and Violet McGraw were going to be back for the M3GAN 2.0.

The two of them played Gemma and Cady, the aunt and niece who were the prime users of M3GAN during her stay at their home.

It’s not that shocking that the two of them are set revisit the franchise after the success of the first film. Prior to it being confirmed, Williams talked with Variety about the possibility of a sequel, saying that if they had the chance to work on it, it would be “really fun.”

The two stars have had their fair share of horror movies in their lives already. Williams had a standout performance in the Jordan Peele movie , Get Out, and McGraw was one of the young children featured in the Mike Flannigan series, The Haunting of Hill House. To see them come back for the sequel is exciting, and I can’t wait to see where the story takes them.

Akela Cooper Is Going To Write The Story Again

If you were a fan of M3GAN's story, get excited, because Akela Cooper is going to be back to write this sequel.

In the Variety article that announced the movie and premiere date, it was also confirmed that Cooper, who penned the screenplay of the first film, is going to write the follow up. This is majorly exciting news, as the first film ended on a cliffhanger that made fans curious about what was coming next.

In an interview with Vogue before the sequel was announced in early January 2023, Cooper shared her hopes for a sequel, and that if it went forward, she was there with “bells on” to continue the franchise as older horror movies have done in the past:

Like horror movies of the ’80s, you have to have that open-ended, wink-wink ending, so yes, we did leave the door open. If people who have more power than me want to greenlight a M3GAN sequel, I am there with bells on.

With that cliffhanger ending that M3GAN had , it’s no wonder that there’s a sequel happening. Having the same screenwriter on deck will hopefully continue the horror and fun that fans enjoyed well into the second movie.

James Wan Already Has An Idea Of Where He’d Want The M3GAN Sequel To Go

With every horror franchise, there is always room to build a bigger world. We’ve seen that in so many of them ever since horror movies were invented. There’s always a way to make the story bigger and better, and of course, scarier. And James Wan, one of the producers of the film, says he already has an idea of where he wants the world of M3GAN to go.

In an interview that he did with Collider in early January, Wan shared his hopes for a sequel and, if it happened, that he was ready with ideas of where he intended the franchise to go:

In any of my movies, whether it's The Conjuring Universe, or Saw, or Malignant, or M3GAN here, we like to think of a bigger world. For me, it's about creating the world, and knowing who the characters are, where the story could potentially go, and then building this bigger world, and then going into that and going, 'Okay, I'm telling this particular story, but I know other stuff that's going on.' So if we're fortunate enough to have sequels, then we have an idea of where we want to go.

It’s exciting to know that he already has an idea where the movie universe should go – and honestly, I’m always here for a continued story. I’ll trust Wan with his horror visions.

If You Haven’t Seen M3GAN, Check It Out On Demand

M3GAN truly ended up taking the world by storm when it dropped in early January 2023 as the first horror movie of the year, and now, you have the chance to watch it on demand. If you haven’t been able to check out the movie yet, be sure to rent or buy it on Amazon.

