I Had No Idea Mark Ruffalo Credited Robert Downey Jr. For His MCU Casting, But His Take Is Both Practical And Super Sweet
Avengers assemble.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going strong for over 15 years, releasing projects in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will remember the first phase of projects was a bit experiment, especially the OG crossover movie The Avengers. I had no idea Mark Ruffalo credited Robert Downey Jr. for his MCU casting, but his take is both practical and super sweet.
Mark Ruffalo took on the role of Bruce Banner/The Hulk from Edward Norton in The Avengers, and is still attached to this role today. While fans are wondering when hell return in an upcoming Marvel movie, information about his early days are still trickling out. During a conversation with NPR, the 56 year-old actor gave credit to RDJ for opening the door to his casting. In his words:
There you have it. Robert Downey Jr.'s casting was very unlikely going into the first Iron Man, although now it's hard to imagine anyone else playing Tony Stark with the same swagger. And Mark Ruffalo seems to think that was key in him being considered to play Bruce Banner in the share universe.
While a number of the OG Avengers have retired (although RDJ is returning as Doctor Doom), Mark Ruffalo has continued popping up as Bruce Banner. That includes a cameo in Shang-Chi's credits scene, as well as a number of appearances in She-Hulk. And fans are hoping that he'll be back in the next crossover project Avengers: Doomsday.
Later in the same conversation with NPR, Mark Ruffalo addressed the extensive motion capture work he's done to bring Hulk to life on the big screen. He got honest about adjusting to the mo-cap suits, saying:
In the end, he was able to make it work, and has brought both the classic Hulk and the new era Smart Hulk to life through this process. And I wonder whether or not he would have gotten this chance if another actor besides RDJ started the shared universe with Iron Man.
As previously mentioned, it's currently unclear when Mark Ruffalo will return to the MCU. But fans are expecting The Russo Brothers to once again assemble a big crew of characters or their two Avengers movies.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The next MCU blockbuster hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.