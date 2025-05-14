Avengers: Doomsday Is Filming In London. One Major Perk I Am Shocked Marvel Said ‘Yes’ To Robert Downey Jr About

Production on the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday is officially underway in London, and while the start of production on the upcoming Marvel movie is a big enough headline on its own, what’s even more eye-popping is Marvel Studios’ decision to let Robert Downey Jr. commute back and forth from Malibu via private jet. Yes, the same Marvel that’s become infamous in creator circles (especially when it comes to VFX) for pinching every penny has granted the Chaplin actor the kind of A-list perk that screams “no expense spared.”

According to Variety, Downey’s return to the upcoming superhero movie comes with an enormous paycheck and a full suite of luxuries, including a dedicated security detail, custom trailer setup, and, most notably, private air travel. He’s returning in both Doomsday and Secret Wars, this time as the villain Doctor Doom, with the Russo brothers back at the helm. The publication reports that the Russos are receiving a reported $80 million for the two films combined. The Doolittle star's compensation is “significantly more,” befitting someone who has already earned an estimated $500–600 million from his time in the MCU.

For a studio that rarely works with outside producers, even letting the Russos produce via their AGBO banner is a major deviation from the norm. But wait, there's more, as it's the Oscar winner's private jet clause that truly defies Marvel’s usual playbook.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Marvel Comics)

The irony here isn't exactly hidden. In March, Bleeding Cool reported that Marvel Comics came under intense fire from esteemed, fan-favorite creators like Dustin Nguyen and Sean Murphy for what they described as years of financial exploitation, zero royalties on overseas sales, stagnant pay rates, and reuse of artwork without compensation.

Nguyen’s viral posts accused Marvel of “minimum wage bullsh*t” while pointing out the company wouldn’t even entertain a $75 page rate increase after 15 years. Sean Murphy revealed he’d been blacklisted for a decade. Zoe Thorogood recalled being paid just $100 for work Marvel later repurposed without notice.

That’s the backdrop against which Downey’s luxury jet commutes land. It’s not just a personal convenience; it almost feels like a symbolic flex. Marvel has historically been a company that keeps its talent on a tight leash, especially on the comics side. Even in Hollywood, their reputation hasn’t always been generous when it comes to backend deals or bonus structures, which is why this green light for the Kiss Kiss Bang Bang performer feels so out of character.

It also raises questions. RDJ and his wife, Susan, are high-profile environmental advocates. Per a feature on The Purist Online, the couple’s Malibu compound, the Binishell, is a model of sustainable living, powered by wind turbines and hydropanels that extract drinking water from air. Downey even co-founded the Footprint Coalition, a venture fund dedicated to green tech. So regular long-haul private jet flights across the Atlantic for Doomsday shoot days? It’s a contradiction that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Of course, this is Marvel in rebuild mode. After the MCU stumbled with The Marvels and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, the studio eventually had to scrap its Kang-centric plans following Jonathan Majors’ conviction. Returning to proven ingredients like Downey and the Russos seems like a calculated risk. Last year's Deadpool & Wolverine and the more recent major success of the Thunderbolts* has given the studio a boost of finances and confidence, and now Doomsday represents a high-stakes reset button.

It’s pretty wild to think about Marvel supposedly refusing to shell out royalties for a lunchbox design, while reportedly not batting an eye at the Iron Man star's cool aerial commute. You can call it brand loyalty, leverage, or just how things roll in business, but it’s an awesome perk for a studio that usually says “no” to creatives wanting a little more cash for their time and art.

The next release in the MCU is the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps, which lands on the 2025 movie release schedule on July 25th. Avengers: Doomsday, on the other hand, is expected to hit theaters on May 1st, 2026.