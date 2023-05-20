Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon Screened At Cannes, See What Critics Are Saying About The Leonardo DiCaprio-Led Film
Here are the first impressions!
Martin Scorsese, the legendary filmmaker behind classics like Goodfellas andTaxi Driver is back for his 26th narrative feature directing effort, Killers of the Flower Moon. Scorsese’s latest film had its glitzy premiere at Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, and it received a nine-minute standing ovation from its first big crowd. But what exactly did critics think about the Leonardo DiCaprio-led upcoming book adaptation? Well, we now have our answer on that front.
The 80-year-old filmmaker has a rather squeaky clean reputation when it comes to critical reception of his work. Pair that with acclaimed actors and frequent collaborators Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, do we have a winner this time around? Overall, the movie’s first reviews are praising Killers of the Flower Moon. Let’s start with Tomris Laffly’s words via The Wrap:
It sounds like Leonardo DiCaprio might as well be up for another Academy Award at next year’s Oscars considering the actor is definitely a standout as Ernest Burkhart, a real person who was a figure in the Osage murders that happened in Oklahoma in the early 1900s. Tomris Laffly singled out the actor for giving a nuanced performance, especially in terms of the dynamic created between Ernest and his Native American wife, Mollie, played by Lily Gladstone. The Atlantic’s David Sims also applauded Leonardo DiCaprio among other cast members. In his words:
Robert De Niro plays William Hale, a convicted murderer and the uncle of DiCaprio’s Ernest. Hale conspired to kill several Osage Native Americans at the time for their oil headrights, as the novel’s author (who visited the set and was “overwhelmed” by it) wrote about in the true crime novel of the same name. In terms of how Killers of the Flower Moon handles its delicate subject matter, Deadline writer Pete Hammond had this to say:
Seems like a lot of cinema lovers are really digging the crime drama thus far. However, Therese Lacson wrote on Collider that she felt like there wasn't enough focus place on the movie's Native American characters. In her words:
That’s right, Killers of the Flower Moon is over three hours. If you’re a fan of Martin Scorsese, whose last movie The Irishman was four minutes longer, that's probably not a surprise. Let’s cap things off with a quote from The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney, who spoke more on the runtime.
As mentioned Martin Scorsese rarely disappoints, and this latest outing seems to be another solid cinematic outing for him. He produced the movie and co-wrote the script and, on top of that, he's assembled a skilled cast. Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro are joined by Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow and more. It'll be a little while before audiences will actually get to feast their eyes on the movie and, if these reviews are any indication, the wait will be worth it.
You can check out the Killers of the Flower Moon trailer right now, but as far as access to Martin Scorsese’s epic western goes, the movie is set to be released in theaters on October 6 as part of the schedule of 2023 new movie releases, and it'll eventually be available to stream using an Apple TV+ subscription.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor's Terminator 2 voice over.
