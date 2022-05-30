Master P Opens Up About ‘Grief’ After His Daughter Tytyana Dies At 29
The Miller family has suffered an untimely loss.
Loss and grief are concepts that go hand in hand, as one is a reaction to the other. After former Dancing with the Stars contestant Master P lost his daughter Tytyana at the age of 29, the rapper and star on big and small screen opened up about that very subject with the world. Through social media, the man also known as Percy Robert Miller Sr. vented the unfortunate upset he and his family are currently experiencing.
According to TMZ, Tytyana Miller was pronounced dead on the scene at a home in the San Fernando valley, after paramedics responsed to a late night emergency call this past Sunday. At the time of this writing, no official cause of death has been pronounced, but Master P made a statement through Instagram that seemingly sheds a little light on the matter but also speaks to his "overwhelming grief."
A good portion of the Miller family has been involved in the entertainment industry in some way or form. Master P himself has acted in movies like Scary Movie 3, as well as the apparently ripe for a remake White Chicks. Tytyana followed in those footsteps in particular, both with her appearances on WE TV’s Growing Up Hip-Hop, and in the 2010 short film A Mother’s Choice. That first project is particularly notable, as it helped Tytyana Miller and her family address her substance abuse problem.
Master P isn’t the only member of Tytyana’s family taking to social media to express this loss. Brother and previous guest star on Fox’s Empire Romeo Miller also had a message of grieving after his sister’s passing. The rapper, more commonly known as Romeo, shared the following reaction:
Much like the recent passing of cinematic icon Ray Liotta, Tytyana Miller’s death was unexpected, leaving Master P and the rest of the Millers with an unexpected grief in their lives. We here at CinemaBlend would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Tytyana Miller, as they go through this period of loss and change.
