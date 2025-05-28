Phil Robertson's Daughter-In-Law Korie Got Candid About How 'Hard' It Was Before Duck Dynasty Star's Death (But Also Recalled A Tender Moment)

Fans of the cable TV hit Duck Dynasty (which is streamable with a Hulu subscription) have been anticipating the long running A&E reality series’ return on the 2025 TV schedule. With the aptly titled Duck Dynasty: The Revival set to debut this summer, the Robertson clan will be doing what they do best in their original small-screen space. Sadly, this new chapter will see the family without patriarch Phil Robertson; who recently passed at the age of 79. While Robertson is gone, he's certainly not forgotten though.

Phil Roberton's daughter-in-law, Korie Robertson, recently opened up to the New York Post about the declining condition of the former president of family business Duck Commander. As these remarks were shared prior to Phil's death, Korie’s take on his what would be his final days were heartbreaking but sweet:

[Phil’s decline] was so hard to watch. But he’s so loved, and all the family is just coming around him and taking really good care of him.

With the third series in the franchise, after the Fox Nation series Duck Family Treasure, being a hotly talked about prospect, Phil Robertson's absence as a key player in The Revival was already a significant topic of discussion As the report above cited, “multiple health conditions - including Alzheimer’s disease” were the factors that had led to the reality star’s decline.

That last concern in particular seemed to be present in Korie Robertson’s account, as the wife of Phil’s son and former Masked Singer contestant, Willie Robertson, offered these sentiments on his condition days prior to his death:

He is not able to be on the show at this time. He’s not saying very much anymore. He doesn’t speak a lot.

It’s not all sadness however, as one of Duck Dynasty’s commanding presences did have what seemed to be a final message of hope. Rounding off her interview, Korie Robertson mentioned that bittersweet moment between Phil and her daughter, Sadie:

[Phil] looked up and said something like, ‘full steam ahead.’ It was so sweet. He didn’t say anything else that made sense, but he just said that to [Sadie], and it was just really special.

Someone might interpret that as the late Phil Robertson telling his granddaughter that while his time in life was drawing near, the work must continue. With that message comes an implied confidence that the family he left behind will be able to keep Duck Dynasty: The Revival, and the business that it focuses on, afloat in a way he’d approve of.

While losing a loved one leaves us with such grief, moments like this one really count in an hour of need. And, though the Robertson family has enjoyed time out of the spotlight, sharing these accounts not only helps fans pay tribute, it also offers a catharsis for the family that experienced it.

It’s in that spirit that we here at CinemaBlend send our deepest condolences to the Robertson family. May Phil's memory comfort them, as they navigate this time of fond remembrance in the wake of grief.