Mel Gibson Raves About The Current Lethal Weapon 5 Script, But His Update On The Sequel Has Me Completely Bummed Out

We’re all getting too old for this shit. And by that, I mean sequels to Lethal Weapon. The original buddy-cop thriller launched Mel Gibson and Danny Glover into the pantheon of Hollywood action heroes, and spawned three sequels that grew the franchise family to include Joe Pesci, Rene Russo, Chris Rock and more. There has been talk about a Lethal Weapon 5 for years now, with Gibson even offering to direct the movie after the death of original director Richard Donner in 2021. Well, Gibson has an update on Lethal Weapon 5, and it’s a bit of Great News… Terrible News.



The Braveheart director appears to be making a bit of a comeback after spending several years in direct-to-DVD purgatory. Gibson tarnished his own reputation with controversial off-screen behavior, but seems to be re-establishing himself in the industry. He’s the director of Flight Risk , a film starring Mark Wahlberg. There are rumors he’ll direct The Passion of the Christ 2. And during a recent appearance at FanX in Salt Lake City, Gibson once again was asked about the status of Lethal Weapon 5. To which the actor/director replied ( via ABC4 ):

The fifth one is written. It’s interesting. It’s been held up for one reason or another. There’s always issues with these things. I think it’s the best one of the whole series. But it just won’t get made for some reason or another. I can’t even explain why.

OK, that’s a lot to unpack. Personally, I consider the first Lethal Weapon to be one of the best action-comedies ever made. And its immediate sequel, Lethal Weapon 2, probably ranks as one of the best sequels… ever . Most of that comes down to the chemistry shared between Mel Gibson and Danny Glover as Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh – mismatched cops forced to work together who eventually form fraternal bonds. I’m not sure that the franchise needs another one. I’m immediately drawn to the tragedy that is A Good Day To Die Hard, the fifth installment in the Die Hard series that is a putrid excuse for a Die Hard movie, and one of the worst sequels known to mankind.

But Gibson calling this script “the best one of the whole series” makes me sit up straight and pay attention. This isn’t a fledgling director trying to drum up support and attention for his student project. This is Mel Gibson talking about a sequel probably not a lot of people think they need . And he thinks it can be the best entry in the series.

There have been attempts to make a new Lethal Weapon for years. And honestly, if they did one now, they would HAVE to address the reality that Gibson and Glover are 68 and 78, respectively. But, a story that factors in their age, and leans into the seriousness of a case as opposed to the slapstick that drove parts three and four in the series could be excellent. Imagine a dramatic Lethal Weapon 5 which finds these two characters confronting their own mortality? I want to see that movie.

At the same time, Mel Gibson is persona non grata in most corners of the studio system, and I’m assuming that’s why he can’t get this movie off the ground. Do we want it without Donner ? So we want it with a very old Riggs and Murtaugh? I’d like to see them get one last chance to end the series on a high point. Especially after hearing Mel Gibson talk about the quality of the script he claims to have. We’ll report any updates on Lethal Weapon 5, if and when they happen.