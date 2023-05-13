Mel Gibson Is Directing His First Movie Since Hacksaw Ridge, And Mark Wahlberg Is Involved

When it comes to acting, Mel Gibson hasn’t been far from the cinematic realm, with his recent moves including Fatman, Boss Level and On the Line. Directing-wise though, he hasn’t helmed a movie since Hacksaw Ridge, which ended up resonating with audiences for a specific reason. Today, however, brings word that Gibson has finally found his directorial follow-up to the 2016 Andrew Garfield-led movie, and Mark Wahlberg is involved.

With these two having been seen together last year in Father Stu (which was met with mixed reception from critics), Gibson and Wahlberg are now teaming together on Flight Risk, which will see the former playing a pilot transporting a dangerous criminal for trial. It’s unclear if Gibson will also appear on screen or limit his work to solely behind the cameras. Lionsgate acquired the worldwide distribution rights to Flight Risk, and Joe Drake, the chair for the studio’s Motion Picture Group, said the following about this partnership in an official statement:

We love the undeniable electric pairing of Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg. These world-class talents combining for this dynamic, character-driven film will make Flight Risk one of the most suspense-filled, must-see events of the year.

This just the latest Mel Gibson-related movie that Lionsgate is handling, with others including 2021’s Dangerous and last year’s Hot Seat. Mark Wahlberg also has ties to the studio from Deepwater Horizon and Patriots Day, both of which were released in 2016. Lionsgate will launch Flight Risk at the Cannes Film Festival next week, and Davis Entertainment will produce alongside Gibson and Bruce Davey through their Icon Productions. Alex Lebovici of Hammerstone Studios is also executive producing, as well as financing the project.

Flight Risk will be Gibson’s sixth time directing a movie, as along with the aforementioned Hacksaw Ridge, he also helmed The Man Without a Face, Braveheart, The Passion of the Christ and Apocalypto. It’ll be a while until we learn when Flight Risk comes out and who will be joining Walhberg in the cast, but these two have other projects coming relatively soon. Gibson will be seen this fall The Continental, the prequel event series part of Lionsgate’s John Wick franchise that’ll be released to Peacock subscribers, and he has Boys of Summer coming out at a TBA date. Meanwhile, Wahlberg’s upcoming movies include Arthur the King, Our Man from Jersey, The Family Plan and The Union, the latter of which he recently finished shooting with Halle Berry.

If you’re now in the mood to watch Hacksaw Ridge after learning that Mel Gibson will tackle Flight Risk with Mark Wahlberg, it can be streamed with a Hulu subscription. Those of you with your eyes still looking to the future should scan through the 2023 new movie releases that are on the way.