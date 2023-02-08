Michael B. Jordan Gets Candid About Going Through Lori Harvey Breakup In The Public Eye
The former couple split up over the summer.
Before Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey broke up last summer, the pair were among Hollywood’s picture-perfect couples for over a year. Recently Lori Harvey has stepped out on the town with a new man, Snowfall’s Damson Idris, and Jordan joked about the fallout of his first public breakup during his Saturday Night Live hosting debut. Even so, it can’t be easy having something as personal as a breakup in public conversation, and the Creed actor recently got candid about what it was like to go through it.
During a recent interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Michael B. Jordan spoke to 2023 movie release, Creed III, which is also his directorial debut. When asked about his breakup with Lori Harvey, here’s what he had to say:
As the actor and filmmaker shared on the morning talk show segment, Michael B. Jordan is focusing on his opportunities in Hollywood, and is therefore not going to give much “energy” to the breakup situation following the pair’s split. The actor also said he believes 2023 is his year and he’s “living in his light right now.”
Seeing a relationship ending an experience one grew and learned from is such a solid way to look at a relationship ending. The couple reportedly split up because Jordan wanted to take things to the next level, and Harvey, who is nine years younger than him, wasn’t ready to fully commit.
Release Date: March 3, 2023 (Theaters)
Directed By: Michael B. Jordan
Written By: Keenan Coogler, Ryan Coogler & Zach Baylin
Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson, Florian Munteau and Phylicia Rashad
Following news of the couple’s split, they both removed all traces of each other on social media. During Jordan’s recent appearance on Saturday Night Live, the breakup was a topic he spoke about during his monologue. Check it out:
While speaking to King, Jordan admitted he was joking about being on Raya, a dating app a ton of celebrities are using. The skit certainly played to the fact that Michael B. Jordan certainly won’t have any trouble finding interested ladies, especially considering his former Sexiest Man Alive status. Leading up to his SNL debut, Jordan came across a life-sized pillow of him one of the producers on the show had.
Jordan has a lot of exciting things going for him work wise, starting with his third time playing Adonis Creed for Creed III, this time alongside Jonathan Majors, who apparently became best buddies during the production and have commiserated over “girl troubles.” It puts the actor behind the camera for the first time, which could signal the beginning of a director career for him alongside his A-list status as an actor.
