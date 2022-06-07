Why Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Allegedly Broke Up After Over A Year

What was once a seemingly picture perfect and successful relationship with loads of potential has now ended after a year and a half of Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey dating. While fans may not be happy about the break up, both stars also are reportedly taking it pretty hard as well. After Harvey’s famous father Steve Harvey spoke out about the relationship ending , there has now been an alleged reason for the breakup revealed.

You may wonder why, if both members of the relationship are crushed over the breakup, they split at all Sometimes things have to end, whether there is still love there or not. Apparently, that is true in the case of Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey, at least for now.

According to People , an inside source close to Lori Harvey said that the two stars are in two different places in life and want different things right now. Where Michael B. Jordan may have been gearing up to take the relationship to the next step, Harvey was not ready to commit at this point in her life. This is what the source alleges, exactly:

She still wants to have fun and be free. Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn't work out, but she is moving on.

As sad as it may be that two people who love each other are no longer together and the heartache that it may cause one or more of the parties, this reason makes total sense. Lori Harvey is only 25 years old, which is a whole decade younger than Michael B. Jordan.

While a ten years age difference might not be much for some couples, especially if the younger person is at least in their late twenties, it can be pretty detrimental to others. Lori Harvey is at the beginning of her career and feeling out what she wants her life to look like, and while Michael B. Jordan most likely has a great career ahead of him; he’s had 10 more years than Harvey to figure out exactly what he wants out of life.

There have been plenty of Hollywood couples over the years that fans loved together, and there have been almost as many that just didn’t work out. I mean, Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder are still end game for some fans and that relationship ended almost 30 years ago and Ryder has been happily partnered for over 10.

While Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are broken up now, the love they reportedly still share could be cause for a rekindling in the future, as it’s totally not unheard of for celebrity couples to make a comeback decades later once things are right for them to be together. Harvey is allegedly moving on with her life, but fans probably still are holding on to hope that the former couple pulls a Bennifer 2.0 and reconnects somewhere down the line when their life goals match.