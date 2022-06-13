Lori Harvey Took A Note From Her Ex's Playbook And Already Removed All Traces Of Michael B. Jordan From Social

Some say that after a breakup, it’s best to remove traces of your ex from digital spheres to avoid reliving the memories you used to cherish. This can mean removing this person from your social media accounts as well as deleting photos of them from your phone. After her rumored breakup with actor Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey seemingly decided to rip a page out of her ex Future’s playbook by removing all traces of the Creed actor from her social media accounts.

If you were to look at Lori Harvey’s Instagram account right now, you wouldn’t even think she had any history with Michael B. Jordan. This model has a number of beautiful photos of herself, including the time she went full Disney princess on the red carpet . However, it looks like the Black Panther actor still has traces of Harvey on his Instagram account. Considering the assumed breakup between the two of them is very complicated , it appears that Jordan still cares very much for his former love--at least enough to keep photos of her on his social.

The inspiration behind Lori Harvey’s “leave no traces” social media activity could be the inspiration of her first ex, rapper Future. The 25-year-old model was with Future starting in 2018. When they broke up in August 2020, Harvey, at the time, hardly acknowledged their relationship as she was very private on social media. Future, on the other hand, reportedly deleted all photos of his ex on social media and even dissed her in his lyrics when he was featured in 42 Dugg’s song “Maybach.” With no musical background that we know of, I doubt Lori Harvey will be writing any songs about Michael B. Jordan anytime soon.

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan were considered one of those couples that were so adorable that it hurt. While their dating life started as speculation, they let the world know they were official by posting vacation photos of the two of them on social media. This young socialite has said that the key to her relationship with the 35-year-old actor was to always communicate with each other and keep the friendship alive. But with no photos of Jordan on her social media feed, this alleged breakup might have been hard on her. The pair did have their challenges when they were together like having to miss each other while the Fruitvale Station actor was filming the upcoming movie release of Creed III.

As for the cause of this reported breakup , an inside source to Lori Harvey said that the young pair wanted different things. While Michael B. Jordan was looking to take their relationship to the next level, Harvey was reportedly not in a place to commit right now. With Jordan being a decade her senior, it makes sense that she is not looking for a long-term commitment at the moment. The source also says that as sad as it was for her that their relationship did not work out, she is ready to move on. Removing photos of their time together would seem like a good way to start over.