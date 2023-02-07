Jonathan Majors And Michael B. Jordan Sometimes Commiserate Over ‘Girl Troubles,’ And The Timeline There Is Interesting

At the movies, the 2023 new movies schedule has Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan squaring off in the massive battle that is Creed III. Off-screen, the actors share a very different relationship, as the two sparring partners are pretty close friends. Majors has even admitted that the two have sometimes commiserate over “girl troubles,” which could be an interesting story on its own, However, the timeline of Jordan’s directorial debut, and how it lines up with these talks, points out an interesting overlap.

During the big red carpet premiere for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Jonathan Majors spoke to ET Online about just how two of the MCU’s baddies have bonded. Highlighting their camaraderie, the man behind Kang the Conquerer shared these fond words:

We have a very amicable relationship. That's my best buddy. We support each other on a day to day, so, if it's Marvel it's Marvel that day, if it's girl troubles, it's girl troubles that day -- whatever, whatever. He's my brother.

Here’s where things get interesting though. Creed III was in production during the early months of 2022. This was the time of year that the internet thirsted over Jonathan Majors and the debut of his insanely ripped physique. However, after filming wrapped in the spring, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey broke up just a few short months later, in June 2022.

Now does this mean that Jordan was confiding in Majors about problems with that relationship? It’s hard to 100% say, as the Devotion star could be talking about his own woes with women in the example above. There is a potential that Michael B. Jordan’s directing and co-starring duties opened him up to letting Jonathan Majors spill his own beans, while withholding his own drama in the process. After addressing that possibility, it still feels like these Creed III buddies could have swapped such stories in-between takes.

Supporting each other as good friends would indicate that this wasn’t a one-way street of life lessons. As the supposed troubles between Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan left both parties heartbroken, Majors might have even been of assistance after Creed III’s production.

It’s all speculation, but nothing that seems out of the realm of two best buddies hanging out on set, taking a break from hating each other’s guts for the camera. One has to wonder how the outtakes were influenced by such a friendship. Don’t let all of this friendly talk fool you though, as Jonathan Majors is setting himself up as one of the most formidable villains, Kang the Conqueror, in the upcoming Marvel movies .