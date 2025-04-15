Florence Pugh Talks ‘Scary Break-Up’ And Why ‘It’s Not Easy’ To Be The Person Who Loves Her

News
By published

Here's what she shared.

Florence Pugh sitting up and looking forward in We Live In Time.
(Image credit: A24)

Fame has its downside, one of which being the way that the public becomes invested in one's personal life. Just look at celebrity pairs like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce or former couples like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Actress Florence Pugh experienced this firsthand, with plenty of fans commenting about her former relationship with Zach Braff. Now she's opened up about that break-up, and why it's "not easy" to date her.

Pugh and Braff broke up back in 2022, after much discourse online about their age gap and relationship as a whole. It's been a few years, with the former couple still managing to work together after the split. Given this distance from the situation, Pugh spoke to Harper's Bazaar about what the break-up was like, sharing:

It was a scary break-up. And I think that movie forced me to realise I can’t wait for people any more. I can’t accept this version of love. I have to help myself.

I think many of us can relate to break-ups being "scary", and the struggle of finding one's self after unliking from a romantic partner. And to make the situation more complicated for Pugh, she also had outside voices via fan reactions factoring into her emotional state. Because while she's got a ton of fans who are eager to see her return to the big screen in upcoming Marvel movies, having this public of a split must have been uniquely challenging.

In the interview, the Dune actress confirmed she was in love again, and revealed she's approaching this relationship differently. As she shared to the outlet:

I’m more sympathetic to the people who are in love with me, because it’s not easy! I’m tricky – I’m always busy, I can never make dates. But it’s not good enough for me to ask someone to just accept that. I’ll just end up alone. I don’t want that – I want a family.

Honestly, this is a fair point. And it's another reason why finding fame can be tricky. Because while Pugh has been filming non-stop and working with collaborators like Christopher Nolan, it also means an unpredictable schedule and tons of time away from home. And that can be challenging for any relationship. The Midsommar actress shared more about this dynamic, saying:

I’ve worked back-to-back since I started, and I’ve missed so much. I’ve now come to terms with things that I don’t like about myself and want to change. I don’t want to have things just happen to me any more.

Talk about empowering. It sounds like Pugh has learned a lot about what type of life and career she wants to lead. And while her star power continues to grow, she's also going to be firmly in the driver's seat for what comes next.

The 29 year-old actress is attached to a number of exciting projects including Marvel's Thunderbolts*. That crossover project hits theaters May 2nd as part of the 2025 movie release list.

TOPICS
Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

‘I Remember It Very Well:’ The Story Behind The First Time Pierce Brosnan Said ‘The Name Is Bond, James Bond’

Wait, Is Cate Blanchett Planning To Retire From Acting? Here’s What The Actress Says

What It Was Like To Hop From NCIS To The Equalizer, According To Daniela Ruah
See more latest
Most Popular
Daniela Ruah looking perplexed as Kensi Blye in NCIS: Los Angeles
What It Was Like To Hop From NCIS To The Equalizer, According To Daniela Ruah
Ben Affleck as Daredevil in 2003 movie
Ben Affleck Gets Real About Daredevil And Punisher In The MCU, And He Makes A Great Point
Kelsea Ballerini and Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27.
I Did Not Expect Kelsea Ballerini To Replace Blake Shelton As Adam Levine’s Rival On The Voice, But The Maroon 5 Singer Knew It ‘Instantly’
Vera Strickland on phone while Mike Franks looks at her in NCIS: Origins
NCIS: Origins Dropped Some Major Bombshells For Its Sandman Story, And Now The Season 1 Villain Is A Lot More Frightening
Emily and Kobe
90 Day Diaries Dropped Some Massive Kobe And Emily Updates, And I'm So Happy For Them
Gabriel LaRoche handing Timothy McGee a glass of wine in his kitchen in NCIS
NCIS Just Threw Some Major Curveballs Into Its LaRoche Storyline, And One Of Them Hit Parker In A Surprising Way
Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre in 90 Day Fiance
90 Day: The Last Resort Revealed A Past Controversy Between Ariela And Biniyam That Makes Their First Appearance On The Other Way More Dramatic
Pierce Brosnan smiling slightly at the casino in Goldeneye.
‘I Remember It Very Well:’ The Story Behind The First Time Pierce Brosnan Said ‘The Name Is Bond, James Bond’
Chicago Fire Season 13 cast
Chicago Fire Fan-Favorite Remembers His Character Getting Killed Off On The Show, And I’m Not Crying, You Are
Epic Universe entrance portal
This Viral TikTok Of An Epic Universe Parkgoer Admitting To Going To Previews So He Could Steal (And Getting Arrested) Has Theme Park Fans Mad