Michael B. Jordan Pays Tribute To Denzel Washington, Who Gave Him Directing Advice Ahead Of Creed III

Michael B. Jordan has become one of our more accomplished actors in recent years. Denzel Washington is one of the greatest actors of all-time. It’s not at all surprising that Washington has been a major influence on Jordan’s career. First the young actor would watch Denzel movies and try to learn from them, today, Jordan has the ability to learn directly from the man himself.

Speaking with Empire , Michael B. Jordan, who will be making his directorial debut next year with Creed III, paid tribute to Denzel Washington by talking about the way his relationship with the Oscar winner has evolved over the years. Jordan first saw Denzel in 1995’s Devil in a Blue Dress and he says he used Washington as a role model from very early on, watching performances and trying to learn from them, finding ways to use things the actor did in his own performances. Jordan explained…

I would think ‘What can I take from him? What can I steal or borrow from him? What tricks or tips in the process or approach that he has can I lend to my game?

Today, of course, Michael B. Jordan and Denzel Washington have an actual relationship. Denzel directed 2021’s A Journal for Jordan which starred Michael B. Jordan. The young actor says he talked to Denzel about directing , while making that film, knowing that Creed III was on the horizon.

Michael B. Jordan will follow a long line of accomplished actors when he completes his turn in the director’s chair for the first time in the third Creed installment. He’ll also be one of many who starting directing by directing themselves, which has to be a potentially complicated circumstance. It’s also a particular area where Denzel gave him advice.

And the relationship between Michael B. Jordan and Denzel Washington has evolved beyond a professional one. Jordan says that Washington has been there to talk and his entire family has been there for the Black Panther when he needed them. He continued…

There's also the personal knowledge that he's given me, the times that he's prayed for me, the time that he listened when I needed to talk, the time that he and his lovely family have been there for me. It pushed me, and he's brought the best out of me, in front of the camera and also in life.

Everybody knows Denzel Washington is one of the all-time greats as an actor but clearly to Michael B. Jordan, he's more than that. He’s a friend who has helped him not only professionally but also personally. It’s always wonderful to see that performers that we hold in such high esteem are good people as well as phenomenal talents.