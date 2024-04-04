Michael B. Jordan And Ryan Coogler’s Supernatural Thriller Has Cast Its First New Star, And Now I’m Even More Pumped For The Movie

After Ryan Coogler made Black Panther a phenomenon with his two massive Marvel movies set in Wakanda, the writer/director is turning the page with a wholly original, albeit mysterious movie starring Michael B. Jordan . The untitled movie from Warner Bros. will keep an ongoing streak going between Coogler and Jordan that goes back to 2013. As the movie reportedly gets ready to start rolling cameras, it has added a new cast member that has me even more intrigued to see it in 2025!

The incredibly talented, magnificent presence of Delroy Lindo will join Coogler and Jordan on what’s being described as a supernatural thriller, per The Hollywood Reporter . The 71-year-old actor is well known for key roles in a myriad of films, from multiple Spike Lee movies, from 1992’s Malcolm X to 2020’s Da 5 Bloods, along with other projects like The Harder They Fall and The Good Fight.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Per the report, Coogler and Jordan’s latest collaboration may involve vampires in what is rumored to be a period piece set in the Jim Crow-era South. Apparently Michael B. Jordan could even be taking on two roles as well, perhaps even as twin brothers. Lindo is only the third actor to be cast (that we know of), with English actor Jack O’Connell previously being named the movie’s villain.

Every time I’ve seen Lindo act in a project, he’s absolutely taken command of the screen, and it’s exciting to know that he’s one of the first actors cast in a movie that is expected to not only on the big screen, but in IMAX theaters. In recent years especially, Lindo hasn’t had too many opportunities to be in theatrical releases, and he deserves to be!

It’s also rather special that Delroy Lindo was cast in Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s latest movie considering the actor worked with the late Chadwick Boseman in Da 5 Bloods. It’s a point all three of them can bond over, with Lindo previously sharing that Boseman was “open and welcoming” to his son on the set of Spike Lee’s war movie. Of course, Coogler and Jordan worked very closely with the late Black Panther actor and suffered the loss of his death together, in front of the world.

At the same time, Delroy Lindo is reportedly part of the cast of Marvel’s Blade movie , which revolves around the topic of vampires. The actor was said to be in “final negotiations” to be in the MCU movie alongside Mahershala Ali’s Blade back in 2021, but the superhero flick has gone through numerous changes since then.

Coogler’s latest movie is apparently getting ready to start filming in New Orleans later this spring ahead of a March 7, 2025 release date. In the meantime, you can keep up with upcoming horror movies here on CinemaBlend.