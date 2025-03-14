Michael Fassbender Going On About Losing Roles In Mad Max And To Daniel Craig In James Bond This Week: ‘I Couldn’t Wait To Get Out Of There’
Even cool customers like Mr. Fassbender have stories of awkward moments.
If I had to describe Michael Fassbender in three words, they surely wouldn’t have been “terrible at auditions.” Unfortunately the Black Bag star has given himself that designation, and after sharing some rather interesting stories involving auditions for Mad Max: Fury Road and Casino Royale. While he may have a prime spot on the 2025 movie schedule, Mr. Fassbender’s tales of turmoil show us a time when the Inglorious Basterds breakout was still trying to make it all happen.
Michael Fassbender’s Mad Max: Fury Road Audition Was Super Awkward
Sitting with Josh Horowitz to promote Steven Soderbergh’s sexy spy offering, this episode of Happy Sad Confused feels like an embarrassment of riches in the world of embarrassment. Call it “Embarass-eption,” if you will. Recalling his story about trying out for Mad Max: Fury Road, Michael Fassbender recalled how he got lost on his way to the gig, which eventually gave way to first anecdote of awkwardness:
While it’s not specified, I’m willing to bet that Max Rockatansky was the role that our humble narrator was up for in this crazy scenario. Though at the same time, it looks like he played the part rather well in one way, as Michael Fassbender clearly wanted to “get out of the room” at his earliest convenience.
At the same time, when it comes to the man’s brush with the James Bond movies, the awkwardness doesn’t come from the audition itself. Instead it’s Mr. Fassbender’s talent for raising up his competition that put him into another funny lesson on being a working actor.
Daniel Craig Can Thank Michael Fassbender As Part Of His Casino Royale Hiring
The list of Martin Campbell’s eight Casino Royale auditions is something I’ve been trying to complete ever since he told me about its existence. And while we knew several of the actors who were on that list, partially thanks to Henry Cavill’s leaked 007 audition, the X-Men: First Class powerhouse was someone I did not have on the roster. After reading Michael Fassbender’s comment provided below, I can kind of see why:
That Magneto casting kind of makes a lot more sense now, especially with that discarded X-Men Origins script that saw the mutant rights activist hunting Nazis made its way into Matthew Vaughn’s finished product. Coincidentally that sort of viewpoint is similar to how Fassbender views Daniel Craig’s James Bond era, as he added this wonderful coda to his thoughts:
While Michael Fassbender never did ride the Fury Road, nor has he crossed the gun barrel, the man does seem to have picked out a choice resume of roles that push his personal limits. Thankfully the results are delightful to watch, which is exactly what you can do in theaters, as Black Bag shows us a very different spy in this sterling performer’s hands.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Gene Hackman Was Worth $80 Million When He Died. A Battle May Be Brewing Over His Estate
The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie Review: This Is The Looney Tunes Movie I’ve Been Waiting For