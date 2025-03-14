Michael Fassbender Going On About Losing Roles In Mad Max And To Daniel Craig In James Bond This Week: ‘I Couldn’t Wait To Get Out Of There’

Even cool customers like Mr. Fassbender have stories of awkward moments.

Michael Fassbender looking well dressed and with a cool smile in X-Men: First Class, pictured next to a stern looking Daniel Craig from Casino Royale.
If I had to describe Michael Fassbender in three words, they surely wouldn’t have been “terrible at auditions.” Unfortunately the Black Bag star has given himself that designation, and after sharing some rather interesting stories involving auditions for Mad Max: Fury Road and Casino Royale. While he may have a prime spot on the 2025 movie schedule, Mr. Fassbender’s tales of turmoil show us a time when the Inglorious Basterds breakout was still trying to make it all happen.

Michael Fassbender’s Mad Max: Fury Road Audition Was Super Awkward

Sitting with Josh Horowitz to promote Steven Soderbergh’s sexy spy offering, this episode of Happy Sad Confused feels like an embarrassment of riches in the world of embarrassment. Call it “Embarass-eption,” if you will. Recalling his story about trying out for Mad Max: Fury Road, Michael Fassbender recalled how he got lost on his way to the gig, which eventually gave way to first anecdote of awkwardness:

Oh my god, that was one of the worst auditions. … George Miller [had] this acting coach, and it was like, it was so excruciating. You know I’d gone to [drama school,] I’ve been classically trained. And he was like, ‘I want you to say this phrase, ‘Get out of the room.’ But I want you to physicalize it Michael.’ … I couldn’t wait to get out of there.

While it’s not specified, I’m willing to bet that Max Rockatansky was the role that our humble narrator was up for in this crazy scenario. Though at the same time, it looks like he played the part rather well in one way, as Michael Fassbender clearly wanted to “get out of the room” at his earliest convenience.

Tom Hardy in Mad Max: Fury Road

At the same time, when it comes to the man’s brush with the James Bond movies, the awkwardness doesn’t come from the audition itself. Instead it’s Mr. Fassbender’s talent for raising up his competition that put him into another funny lesson on being a working actor.

Michael Fassbender sitting with a worried expression on his face in Black Bag.

Daniel Craig Can Thank Michael Fassbender As Part Of His Casino Royale Hiring

The list of Martin Campbell’s eight Casino Royale auditions is something I’ve been trying to complete ever since he told me about its existence. And while we knew several of the actors who were on that list, partially thanks to Henry Cavill’s leaked 007 audition, the X-Men: First Class powerhouse was someone I did not have on the roster. After reading Michael Fassbender’s comment provided below, I can kind of see why:

I met with Barbara Broccoli just in passing, and I actually went in for like an audition phase, before Daniel was cast. I don’t think I was ever in the mix, but I remember going into that room, and meeting with her and [Michael G.] Wilson, and I was like ‘I think Daniel Craig is…’ I don’t know why I was promoting him, I should have been promoting myself.

That Magneto casting kind of makes a lot more sense now, especially with that discarded X-Men Origins script that saw the mutant rights activist hunting Nazis made its way into Matthew Vaughn’s finished product. Coincidentally that sort of viewpoint is similar to how Fassbender views Daniel Craig’s James Bond era, as he added this wonderful coda to his thoughts:

Obviously Daniel did a fantastic job, and went on to, I think, be the most successful Bond in history. But that was it, really. There was never a conversation after that.

While Michael Fassbender never did ride the Fury Road, nor has he crossed the gun barrel, the man does seem to have picked out a choice resume of roles that push his personal limits. Thankfully the results are delightful to watch, which is exactly what you can do in theaters, as Black Bag shows us a very different spy in this sterling performer’s hands.

