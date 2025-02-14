Miles Teller Absolutely Quoted Tom Cruise When Asked About Where Top Gun 3 Is At, And The Comment Is On Brand

One can have plenty of room in their hearts to both celebrate the current crop of 2025 movies , while still feeling the need for speed. Though it’s been almost three years since Top Gun: Maverick blazed a trail into theaters, fans are still amped about the brewing follow-up to the Tom Cruise legacy-quel.

Unfortunately, there’s not much new to report, but it’s still worth noting that co-star Miles Teller has shared a tidbit so lethally cryptic, it might send Paramount+ subscription holders scrambling to revisit director Joseph Kosinski’s mega hit.

While promoting his new film The Gorge with ET , the man we also know as “Rooster” was of course asked about this hot button topic. And while Mr. Teller might not know what’s happening, if it’s happening, or when, he’s given us what may be the surefire sign to start looking up at the skies:

To quote Tom, it's confidential and if I told you I'd have to kill you. I mean that movie is a whole different beast. The biggest part of that is the flight training. I mean we trained for a year for that movie so that'll be the biggest kind of heads up.

That is a quintessential Tom Cruise quote. I mean, we all know the dude moves in secret with projects such as Top Gun 3, only piercing the veil of secrecy to give us a trademark Cruise-style taste. It only further highlights the man’s air of mystique too, which was previously enforced by Tom Cruise’s four-word tease for Top Gun 3 ’s story. That anecdote alone is an example of a statement that, while giving us no plot details, still got us hyped for the franchise’s hypothetical next act.

Having said that, Miles Teller’s Top Gun ab-plan might be in a holding pattern for a little. It was only last summer that franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer shared there were ideas , just not a full script. Considering Maverick was the result of several ideas in the works, across 36 years of waiting, knowing that the wheels are turning in any sort of way feels like a relief.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Mr. Teller isn’t the only young gun in this naval aviation adventure that’s been left in the dark either. Fellow Top Gun: Maverick squad mate Greg “Tarzan” Davis didn’t know about the project until the announcement of its development surprised him. Which kind of isn’t fair, because shouldn’t the entire cast be given the same amount of notice, as everyone’s ab-timing is different?

Of course, the Top Gun family works as a unit, which would explain why Glen Powell claims to have a Top Gun 3 date , and Miles Teller is quoting Tom Cruise’s code of secrecy. Varying information throws us all off, to the point where when we learn about Maverick’s return, we’ll be as surprised as everyone else. So in the meantime, Teller fans can enjoy his work in both Top Gun: Maverick and The Gorge, in an attempt to hold themselves over for when/if the next flight is cleared for takeoff.