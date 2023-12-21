M:I’s Michelle Monaghan Made Out With Tom Cruise When She Was Supposed To Be On Honeymoon, And Shared Her Husband's Cool Response

The Mission: Impossible movies have required Tom Cruise to do some pretty incredible things. Cruise has put his life on the line to do practical stunts that make the movies look incredible. But it’s all nothing compared to the sacrifice that Michelle Monaghan made for Mission: Impossible III, as it turns out she skipped out on her honeymoon to make out with Tom Cruise. Now that’s dedication.

The good news is that her brand-new husband wasn’t too upset, in fact, he was incredibly supportive of the whole thing. Monaghan, who appears in the new Apple TV+ movie The Family Plan with Mark Wahlberg recently spoke with Collider where she talked about the fact the M:I III started filming just after she had gotten married, forcing her to skip the planned honeymoon. Then the production started with her having to make out with the star. She said…

It was J.J. Abrams. It was just such a big film. I had just gotten married and kind of skipped my honeymoon to start the film right away. Then I remember going to work, and Tom and I had kind of an intimate scene, and of course that was the first scene.

Movies often start out productions with intimate scenes as a way to “get them out of the way” and that may have been the plan here as well. Romantic scenes in movies are often a little awkward, but it had to be that much weirder for a woman who just got married. Not all spouses would be entirely okay with some of what happens on film sets, but it seems Monaghan’s husband was actually incredibly supportive. She continued…

Then I came home from work, I was so nervous, and my husband was like, ‘Don't worry, you're gonna follow his lead. You're gonna have a great time. It's going to be wonderful.’ I came home at the end of the day, opened up the hotel room, and he said, ‘How was it?’ I was like, ‘Oh my god, it was amazing. He was so nice. It was great.’ He goes, ‘How cool is it that you were making out with Tom Cruise on our honeymoon?’ Because we're just such fans.

Monaghan says she had worked hard to get the role in Mission: Impossible III and her husband knew what it meant to her, and there’s little argument that being able to say you made out with Tom Cruise on your honeymoon makes it a unique experience. Not a lot of people can say that. Monaghan celebrated the anniversary of Mission: Impossible III a couple of years ago by reminding us all, and probably her husband, what she did in that movie.

Michelle Monaghan returned briefly to the Mission: Impossible franchise since her introduction as Ethan Hunt's wife. She's not officially part of the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two cast but considering how the women in Ethan's life tend to not stay away, perhaps we'll be surprised.