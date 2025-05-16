As Tom Cruise And Ana De Armas Dating Rumors Swirl, I'm Intrigued By The New Details About Their Upcoming Movie

Tom Cruise is the biggest movie star in the world. He’s also possibly Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor. The Mission: Impossible actor seems to be romantically linked to every beautiful celebrity he comes in contact with, and this has become the case once again. Cruise has recently been seen in the company of the star of the upcoming John Wick spinoff Ballerina, Ana de Armas.

While we don’t know what the personal status of the couple is, we do know that there is a professional relationship as well. Cruise and de Armas are starring in a movie together, and it sounds pretty exciting.

Tom Cruise And Ana De Armas’ New Movie Sounds Awesome

We have a few details about the new movie and the incredible talent attached. Frequent Cruise collaborators Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie will both be involved, with Liman set to direct and McQuarrie taking a pass on a script originally penned by Bright scribe Max Landis.

The film is called Deeper and will star Cruise as an astronaut on an undersea dive who discovered what Deadline calls a “terrifying force.” How de Armas will fit into the story is unclear, but it appears that at least part of the reason the two have been spending so much time together is that they are undergoing dive training for the movie.

We would certainly expect Tom Cruise to do any required undersea diving for a movie himself, but it seems Ana de Armas is following suit. We’ve seen her getting physical in her preparation for Ballerina, and now it appears she’s going to continue down that path. It certainly gives the two something in common if they are actually dating.

Are Tom Cruise And Ana De Armas Dating?

While there have been no official statements from either party or their people regarding a relationship, rumors continue to swirl that Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise may be involved romantically. To be sure, the pair have been seen together multiple times over the last few months. The first time was reportedly on Valentine’s Day, which is the sort of thing that certainly could be a coincidence, but absolutely won’t be completely overlooked.

The duo also had dinner together on de Armas’ birthday, and they both attended David Beckham’s birthday party in London. The actors were spotted leaving together, which seemed to confirm they attended as a pair and weren’t simply both at the star-studded affair.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, previous Tom Cruise has been linked to Hayley Atwell, his Mission: Impossible co-star, and there was never confirmation that there was anything there. It was once suggested he had eyes for Shakira in a situation where there was almost certainly nothing going on. Just because he and de Armas are spending time together doesn’t mean there’s anything going on... unless there is.