I've Missed A Lot Of Movies On The Big Screen This Year. Why Skipping Becoming Led Zeppelin Is My Biggest Regret

I have been lucky enough to see a lot of the biggest releases from the 2025 movie schedule on the big screen this year, making all kinds of unforgettable memories in the process. At the same time, there are a few that I regret skipping in theaters. Whether it was a big horror flick like Sinners or an intense thriller like Warfare, I have some regrets. However, there’s one movie I regret the most.

Not too long ago, I watched Becoming Led Zeppelin with my Netflix subscription, and not only was it one of the best documentaries I’ve seen all year, I also consider this one of the premier rock docs of our time. But here’s the thing… watching it at home made me realize I really dropped the ball when this was out in IMAX earlier this year.

(Image credit: Netflix)

While Watching Becoming Led Zeppelin, I Quickly Realized Why This Got An IMAX Release

When I first heard about Becoming Led Zeppelin getting an IMAX release, I thought that it was just going to be your standard documentary about a rock band with some concert footage sprinkled in here and there. Not long after I pressed play and watched at home, I quickly realized how wrong I was about this and why an IMAX release was necessary.

Yeah, the interview footage is your standard fare, but the concert footage on display from Led Zeppelin’s early years (as well as recordings of the likes of Sonny Boy Williamson and the Goldfinger intro) was out of this world, if I’m being honest. The scope and scale of the restored recordings, the explosive and crisp sound, the chaotic energy of one of the most legendary bands of all time, all of it was way too big for a 50-inch TV at home.

(Image credit: Netflix)

As A Longtime Fan, I Felt Ashamed Skipping Out On The Theatrical Run

As I was going through the early days of Led Zeppelin’s run through the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, I kept remembering just how much this band meant to me growing up. Countless hours spent listening to those early self-titled albums with my older brother, experiencing The Song Remains the Same with my best friend, spending the summer between my freshman and sophomore year with the 2003 double DVD, all of those memories came rushing back.

At the same time, I felt ashamed of myself for skipping out on seeing Becoming Led Zeppelin on the big screen earlier this year. While certainly not one of the biggest regrets of my life, it’s a different story when it comes to theatrical experiences.

(Image credit: Atlantic Records)

I Still Enjoyed The Documentary, But My Home Theater System Didn't Do It Justice

Don’t get me wrong, Becoming Led Zeppelin is an insightful, engaging, and all-around entertaining documentary. However, my home theater system, consisting of a big-screen TV, a decent soundbar, and a powerful subwoofer, didn’t do those awesome concert recordings justice. I kept thinking to myself that this would have looked so much better on a massive screen with state-of-the-art speakers in a dark theater. You live and you learn, I guess.

It’s not too late to give Becoming Led Zeppelin a watch, even if you’re watching it on your TV, computer, or phone. It’s a rock documentary that everyone should see at least once, and an experience you won’t soon forget.

Stream Becoming Led Zeppelin on Netflix.