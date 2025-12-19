Survivor 50: A Full Cast List For The New Era's Returning Season

Survivor is arguably one of the best reality shows of all time, thanks to its groundbreaking nature and the way it's inspired countless shows that followed. Fans of the long-running series were recently treated to the Season 49 finale on CBS (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) meaning that the highly anticipated Survivor 50 is next. That highly anticipated installment will finally feature returning players for the first time in the New Era, and fans are eager to see what goes down. But who exactly is competing?

Back in May Survivor announced the partial cast list for Season 50, with the caveat being that two contestants from Season 49 would also be included in the fun. With that season now in the rear view, the group is finally complete. Despite fans complaining about Season 50's trailer, there's still lots to be excited about. Let's break it all down.

(Image credit: CBS)

Cirie Fields (Panama, Micronesia, Heroes vs. Villains, Game Changers & Australia v The World)

Cirie Fields is one of the most beloved contestants of all time, and has been part of some of the best Survivor seasons. While she's already played five times (including Australia v The World with Parvati Shallow), fans are still thrilled about the idea of her back on the island in Fiji and competing to be Sole Survivor.

While Cirie won The Traitors (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription) and made it deep into Big Brother, she's famously one of the best Survivor players to never win. Between being eliminated without earning one vote and getting edged out of Micronesia when it had a Final 2 instead of 3, she's overdue to finally get that W.

(Image credit: CBS)

Dee Valladares (Survivor 45)

Dee is one of a few actual winners who were brought back for Survivor 50. Dee rightfully won Season 45, and was a strategic mastermind throughout her time on the island. While not every New Era victor has earned the respect of he fans (I'm looking at you, Gabler), Valladares is not one of them. Will this result in her getting voted out early when competing against returning players? Only time will tell, but I hope not.

(Image credit: CBS)

Coach Wade (Tocantins, Heroes vs. Villains, & South Pacific)

Coach a pretty infamous character in Survivor lore, which is why he's already had the chance to play three times. He was known for his wild personality, as well as dubbing himself the Dragon Slayer during his first season Tocantins. I didn't expect him to return for a fourth time in Season 50, but I can only imagine what kind of TV he'll bring to the table, in addition to his actual gameplay.

(Image credit: CBS/ Survivor)

Joe Hunter (Survivor 48)

Joe competed on Survivor just two seasons ago, and instantly became a memorable character. This is largely thanks to his strong sense of morality, and the way Joe advocated for Eva when she had an episode related to her autism after being overwhelmed by a challenge. Their friendship, even across tribe lines, was moving and the pair ended up sticking together all the way to Final Tribal. But this strategy unfortunately didn't pay off, and he ended up third place. Will he be seen as a threat or a goat by returning players? We'll just have to wait and see.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: CBS/ Survivor)

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Palau, Guatemala, & Heroes vs. Villains)

Stephenie at one point was one of he most popular Survivor players out there. During her first season Palau, fans watched as the ill-fated Ulong tribe lost challenge after challenge, until she was left alone and was absorbed by the other team. After being part of one of the worst tribes ever, she and Bobby John Drinkard returned for Guatemala. The last time we saw her was in Heroes Vs. Villains, where she was an early boot and got in hot water with Jeff for plugging her restaurant at the live reunion. After doing a season of The Traitors she's been brought back to Survivor for the highly anticipated fifth season.

(Image credit: CBS/ Survivor)

Savannah Louie (Season 49)

Savannah is one of the two Season 49 cast members who will be going straight back into the game for Survivor 50. I think she was a great choice to return from that cast, as from the jump she had a keen strategic mind, delightful soundbites, and was the closest thing we got to a villain in that season. Doing back to back seasons is hardcore, but we'll have to see if the other contestants vote her out because of it.

(Image credit: CBS)

Colby Donaldson (The Australian Outback, All-Stars, & Heroes vs. Villains)

Colby is one of the Survivor OGs and helped create a number of the show's archetypes when debuting on the second season The Australian Outback. He came one of the first challenge beast, and instantly became a sex symbol. He's returned twice already, but Season 50 marks his first appearance in over a decade. Colby was the last hero surviving in Heroes vs. Villains, taking 5th place.

(Image credit: CBS)

Jonathan Young (Season 42)

Speaking of challenge beasts, Jonathan Young from Season 42 is one of the most impressive physical players we've had in the New Era. He brought a hulking presence from day one, and (literally) carried his tribe through victories in the early parts of the game. I can't wait to see how he does as a returning player, and if he's able to connect with players who have the same skill set.

(Image credit: Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images)

Jenna Lewis-Dougherty (Borneo & All-Stars)

This one is going to please longtime fans. Jenna Lewis was a fan favorite in the very first season of Survivor, eventually returning for All-Stars. Aside from fans wondering how much money Survivor contestants make, they've also been curious about if/when Jenna would ever come back. Luckily she'll be hitting the beaches of Fiji in Survivor 50.

(Image credit: CBS)

Kamilla Karthigesu (Season 48)

Kamilla played just two seasons ago on Season 48, and made it to the finale episode. Her lowkey alliance with Kyle helped to steer the entire game, and he ultimately won the title of Sol Survivor. They're both returning for Season 50, and it should be interesting to see if that helps or hinders their performances.

(Image credit: CBS)

Ozzy Lusth (Cook Islands, Micronesia, South Pacific, & Game Changers)

Like Cirie, Ozzy is one of the most iconic Survivor players of all time. He's already played four times, and is hoping the fifth time's the charm. While he's always been a physical competitor, he has sometimes struggled with the strategic aspect of the game. We'll see if he changes his stripes for Season 50.

(Image credit: CBS/ Survivor)

Charlie Davis (Season 46)

Season 46 has some good gameplay, with Charlie Davis becoming a fan favorite contestant throughout its run on TV. But in the end his ally Maria betrayed him, and didn't vote for him to win a Final Tribal. Will Charlie play differently the second time around?

(Image credit: Photo by Timothy Kuratek/CBS via Getty Images)

Aubry Bracco (Kaôh Rōng, Game Changers, &Edge of Extinction)

Aubry debuted in the Survivor's 32nd season, and has already come back twice before Survivor 50. She's a great example of a super fan who excelled on the island, and there are going to be some big expectations set for her for her fourth time competing.

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Emily Flippen (Survivor 45)

Emily is one of the most popular New Era players in recent memory. After financial analyst Emily Flippen started Day One by making enemies, the audience watched as she course corrected, grew, and ultimately thrived in the game. I'm eager to see what she's going to do on her second time playing, and who might align themselves with her.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Mike White (David vs. Goliath)

This one is going to be a real wild card. Mike White is an accomplished actor/director/writer, who was able to compete in David vs. Goliath without the cast understanding just how famous he is. But that was before his Emmy-winning work on The White Lotus, which has featured Survivor cameos from his competitors. Will get get deep into Survivor 50? Will his fellow castaways be vying for a spot on TV? TBD, but he's a fun wild card to watch.

(Image credit: CBS/ Survivor)

Q Burdette (Survivor 46)

Q was a huge character when he showed up on Season 46, and is another very memorable addition to the New Era. He brought a ton of bravado to the show, in addition to his invention of the Q skirt. But he was also blindsided, which will likely influence the way he approaches the game as a returning player.

(Image credit: CBS)

Chrissy Hofbeck (Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers)

Chrissy is a pretty great choice to return for Survivor 50. She appeared in the show's 35th season, where she was put on the Heroes tribe. On top of being a personable and strategic, she was also a challenge beast who won a whopping four Individual Immunity Challenges.

(Image credit: CBS)

Tiffany Nicole Ervin (Season 46)

Season 46 of Survivor had a number of really strong player, and Tiffany was definitely towards the top of that list. She also made some great TV, including when Bhanu Gopa was literally on his knees begging for her to spare him. And I know she's going to be coming back with a vengeance for her second game.

(Image credit: CBS)

Rick Devens (Edge of Extinction)

Rick Devens was a very charming player when he debuted in the 38th season Edge of Extinction. He also became a favorite of Jeff Probst himself, hosting the official Survivor podcast On Fire. But now he's going back to being a player, and competing against some of the greats.

(Image credit: CBS)

Rizo Velovic (Season 49)

From the very beginning of Season 49, Rizo established himself as a contestant to watch. He had lots of swagger, but also was playing hard from day one. He seemed like an obvious choice to bring back for Survivor 50, and we'll have to see how he fares against a stronger group of competitors.

(Image credit: CBS)

Genevieve Mushaluk (Season 47)

While Survivor has a villain problem, Genevieve was a player who unabashedly was putting strategy over feelings on Season 47. She was one of my favorite players in that season, so it should be interesting to see how she competes her second time around.

(Image credit: CBS)

Angelina Keeley (David vs. Goliath)

There are three different players from David Vs. Goliath on this season, which should add an interesting dynamic to Survivor 50. Angelina had some really iconic moments her first time around, including famously asking Natalie for her jacket after she got voted out. We'll have to see how far she gets the second time around, and if she works with Mike White.

(Image credit: CBS)

Christian Hubicki (David vs. Goliath)

Christian is the third David Vs Goliath castaway who is returning for the 50th season. He became a memorable character thanks to his neurotic personality and memorable soundbites, as well as using Hidden Immunity Idols and even winning Immunity. He went out in seventh place, and I have to assume he's hoping to make it deeper into the game the second time around.

The cast of Survivor 50 is a mixed group, and should presumably make for some great TV. The 50th season is set to premiere February 25th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Fans will just have to try and be patient while we wait for the blindsides to begin.