3 Big Ways To Celebrate Back To The Future Turning 40 (And I Know Which One I'm Doing)

It’s hard for me to believe that Back To The Future turned 40 years old this year. One of the best movies of the 1980s, starring Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson, and Christopher Lloyd, was released on July 3, 1985. I definitely saw the two sequels in theaters, but not the first one, though I did watch it a million times as a kid on cable and VHS. Now, I have a chance to finally see it on the big screen, and that’s just one of the ways that people can celebrate the film’s anniversary.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Back To The Future Is Literally And Figuratively Timeless

When Back to the Future first hit theaters in the summer of ‘85, it became an instant and massive success. It ended up being the highest-grossing movie of the year, and in total made close to $400 million at the box office (including a re-release in 2010 for the movie’s 25th anniversary).

BTTF is a timeless classic that honestly never gets old, whether it’s kids seeing it for the first time in 2025 or those of us Gen Xers who have seen it countless times over the years. I even saw the musical last year in London with my niece and nephew, who were both born 30 years after the movie came out. And yes, they loved the show, and they love the movie. I missed Back to the Future in theaters in 1985, and I missed it in 2010, but the good news is I have yet another chance, and I won’t miss it this time.

(Image credit: Universal/Amblin)

It’s Being Re-Released For A Limited Run Next Week, And There Is Merch!

Starting on October 30th, Back to the Future will be back on the big screen across the country, including in IMAX at select theaters. I’m going to do my best to catch on the really big screen, but if I can’t make that happen, at least I’ll get to see in the dark, at a theater, the way movies are best seen. It’ll correct a regret 40 years in the making.

There is also some cool merch available to celebrate. Everything from Funko Pops to Crocs to t-shirts and more. Of course, all three movies are available in commemorative DVD and Blu-ray versions as well. I’m always a sucker for Funko Pop figures, so I dunno, I’m really thinking about picking one up and setting it next to my Lloyd Dobler one. Maybe I’ll settle for a t-shirt. We’ll see.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

If You Want A More Interactive Experience, Check Out The Escape Room

If you live in Orlando or are headed to Universal anytime soon, you can always check out the fun Back to the Future Escape Room. It’s one of two Universal Great Movie Escape options, with another great movie from my youth, Jurassic Park, forming the basis of the other. In the BTTF version, you even get a cameo from Doc Brown, played by original cast member Christopher Lloyd himself.

If nothing else, you should at least spend some time in the next couple of weeks to watch the original Back to the Future. Even though it’s not part of a streaming package, you can always rent it on VOD with a Prime subscription. Me? I’ll be at the movies with a big bucket of popcorn and a Pepsi.