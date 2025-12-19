Josh O'Connor Gushed About Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi After Wowing Fans In Wake Up Dead Man: 'I Wept'

Every movie in the Star Wars canon instigates some debate, but I think it’s fair to say that there is no more controversial title than Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi. There are many (admittedly including myself) who love the way in which it manages to subvert expectations and explore new directions for the franchise, but there are others who hate it for those exact same qualities. There is definitely a “pick a side” vibe that has developed among fans, and rising star Josh O’Connor most definitely has: he not only adores The Last Jedi, but he admits that seeing it for the first time moved him to tears.

O’Connor recently had the chance to work with Johnson on the newly released Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (which is now available to stream with a Netflix subscription), and he offered great praise directly to the filmmaker for his contribution to the Star Wars universe while participating in a game of “Guess Your Movie” with Letterboxd. During a discussion of the blockbuster film, the actor specifically highlighted his love for the final scene, which is what specifically brought him to tears. Turning to Johnson, O’Connor said,

Last night, we were doing a Q&A, and I really loved the moderator’s point about the end of that movie and how anyone could be a Jedi. Because I just remember seeing that movie in the cinemas and just being — I wept of that last image with the boy and it going (claps to simulate cut to black). It’s just one of the most iconic images in cinema. It’s so beautiful.

For those who don’t specifically recall, Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s final scene centers on a poor farm boy on the planet Canto Bight, who uses the Force to pick up a broom while doing chores. The final shot has him looking up into the stars with the sweeping instrument in hand – reminiscent of a Jedi holding a lightsaber – and it opens the idea that the ability to manipulate the energy that binds the universe together doesn’t just belong to a specific few (which pairs perfectly with the revelation that Rey’s parents were “nobodys”).

(Image credit: LucasFilm)

As recognized by Josh O’Connor, it’s a big, powerful moment in the Star Wars canon… but it has itself been rendered somewhat controversial in the years since because of further developments in the franchise. The divisive response to The Last Jedi led LucasFilm and Disney to pivot away from the bold choices made by Rian Johnson, and more traditional choices were made by J.J. Abrams & Co. in the making of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. In addition to Rey being made into a Palpatine descendant, the idea of the Force being democratized was abandoned, and there has been no follow up with the kid whom fans have dubbed Broom Boy.

I don’t know if there will ever be peace in the fan community regarding The Last Jedi, but I will say this: if Josh O’Connor is the kind of person who cried while watching that movie, he’s clearly a passionate Star Wars fan, and after seeing all of his excellent work in recent years, I don’t think anyone would be upset to see him become a part of an upcoming Star Wars movie or TV show.