‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning’ Exclusive CinemaCon Footage Reaction

Paramount Pictures showed up to CinemaCon Las Vegas with 20 minutes of never-before-seen footage from 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1,' featuring some insane stunts performed by Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell.

Watch CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell break down what we saw and determine whether or not the film's director Christopher McQuarrie will be able to up the ante with his next installment in the franchise.