19 Movies Like Interstellar And How To Watch Them

Looking for movies like Interstellar after revisiting one of the best sci-fi films of all time ? Well, we have something that’ll make you oh so excited. In honor of the 10th anniversary of one of Christopher Nolan’s best movies , we’ve put together a rather robust list of titles that touch on similar topics, have a similar tone, or fill the audience with wonder and awe (or a combination of the three).

From classics like 2001: A Space Odyssey to more modern gems like Arrival, and so much more, there’s plenty to choose from. In fact, there are probably enough options here to keep you busy on a long journey to deep space.

Arrival (2016)

Denis Villeneuve’s 2016 sci-fi drama, Arrival, has a lot in common with Interstellar, and the similarities go beyond just both movies having confusing endings . Both highly decorated movies feature incredibly complex and emotional stories about parents going to great lengths to either connect with their children or save them, as well as stories about the uncertainty of the future.

Frequency (2000)

Gregory Hoblit’s 2000 sci-fi thriller, Frequency, follows NYPD detective John Sullivan (Jim Caviezel) as he communicates with his father (played by Dennis Quaid) over the radio. But here’s the thing, his dad has been dead for 30 years and has been contacting him from 1969.

Another movie about someone going to great lengths to find or contact a loved one, Robert Zemeckis’ Contact follows Dr. Ellie Arroway (Jodie Foster) as she finds evidence of extraterrestrial life and embarks upon an epic mission to the far reaches of space. And you’ll also get to see a younger Matthew McConaughey long before he played Intestellar's Coop.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

One of the landmark sci-fi movies of the 20th century, Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey follows a group of astronauts as they are sent on a mission to Jupiter to find a mysterious object that’s calling to Earth. This Oscar-winning sci-fi classic walked so Interstellar could run.

Sunshine (2007)

In Danny Boyle’s Sunshine, a group sets off to the dying sun in a last-ditch effort to reignite the solar surface and prevent humanity from suffering a cold and drawn-out death. Much like Interstellar, this film about saving the human race explores man's fight for survival, but also man's downfall.

Big Fish (2003)

Okay, Big Fish isn’t a sci-fi movie and it doesn’t take place in space, but Tim Burton’s moving fantasy drama does focus heavily on the bond between parent and child. Much like Interstellar, this is a movie built on the back of familial bonds, both heartwarming and heartbreaking.

Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)

One of the most inventive Best Picture winners in recent memory, Everything Everywhere All at Once is a mind-bending, genre-bending, and incredibly emotional epic about a seemingly normal woman (Michelle Yeoh) going to great lengths to form a meaningful relationship with her family. The familial bonds and drama found in this movie are on par with anything in Interstellar.

Moon (2009)

Moon is one of those sci-fi movies any fan of the genre should watch at least once in their lifetime. Following a lone worker (played by Sam Rockwell) as he completes his mission on the lunar surface, Duncan Jones’ inventive drama explores loneliness and humanity while also featuring one bizarre twist after another.

Ad Astra (2019)

Though it doesn’t get talked about nearly enough, Ad Astra is one of the great space-travel movies of the past decade. The movie follows Brad Pitt’s lone astronaut as he travels to the far reaches of the solar system to find and confront his missing father (played by Tommy Lee Jones) before the weary figure can do the unthinkable and wipe out humanity with the push of a button.

Inception (2010)

Released four years before Interstellar, Christopher Nolan’s Inception is another sci-fi epic that focuses on the relationship between parent and child just as much as it does with massive set pieces and philosophical questions. And with so many crazy fan theories , it’s a fun movie to revisit.

Gravity (2013)

A Best Picture loser that should have won the top prize, Alfonso Cuaron’s Gravity was one of the most breathtaking cinematic experiences of the 2010s. Centering around Sandra Bullock’s solo astronaut stranded in Earth’s orbit, the movie follows the terrified yet determined heroine as she goes to great lengths to make it home.

The Martian (2015)

Not only do Interstellar and The Martian both feature incredible performances by Matt Damon, each film also tells a remarkable story of two astronauts as they embark upon perilous journeys that test them physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (1977)

Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind, like Interstellar, captures the heart and imagination of the audience better than most. This iconic ‘70s film about humans making contact with mysterious extraterrestrial visitors pushed the sci-fi genre in a new direction nearly 50 years ago, and its influence can still be felt decades later.

Ex Machina (2015)

Released just months after Interstellar, Alex Garland’s Ex Machina offers a more frightening and bleak sci-fi tale with its story about a state-of-the-art robot (played by Alicia Vikander) and the programmer (played by Domhnall Gleeson) hand-picked to perform a Turing test. Despite the different tones, both movies focus on exploration and how much we really don’t know about the universe or ourselves.

The Fountain (2006)

One of Darren Aronofsky's best movies , The Fountain is split up into three loosely connected storylines that all center on characters (played by Hugh Jackman) going to extreme lengths to save the women they love (played by Rachel Weisz) in various scenarios. Emotional, spiritual, and awe-inspiring, this is worth a revisit.

Prometheus (2012)

A prequel to Ridley Scott’s Alien, Prometheus is set years before the Nostromo incident and follows a group of archaeologists as they travel to a distant moon in search of sentient life. But, what they find is far more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.

Midnight Special (2016)

One of the best sci-fi films of 2016 , Jeff Nichols’ Midnight Special follows a father (played by Michael Shannon) as he tries to hide his son (played by Jaeden Martell) from both the government and a mysterious cult after it’s discovered the boy has mysterious powers. Mixing sci-fi with family drama elements, Nichols crafts an exciting and poignant story like no other.

District 9 (2009)

Neill Blomkamp gave the world one of the most groundbreaking sci-fi action thrillers in 2009 with his feature film debut, District 9. Set in South Africa years after spaceships bring an alien race to Earth, the movie dives into the tense relationship between humans and extraterrestrials, and doesn’t shy away from tackling complex themes.

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001)

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence, a project started by Stanley Kubrick and brought to fruition by Steven Spielberg, follows a young android (played by Haley Joel Osment) as he embarks upon a journey of self-discovery. Caught between man and machine, this proves to be no easy task for the emotional cyborg programmed to love.

Rent/Buy A.I.: Artificial Intelligence on Amazon.