The Best Cormac McCarthy Adaptations, Ranked

There are certain expectations about Cormac McCarthy book adaptations. You expect a gritty film full of philosophy, a little or a lot of bleakness, and a conversation about the light and dark sides of humanity. These films are thought-provoking and sometimes ugly reflections of life and society.

The author’s books and plays haven’t resulted in many adaptations, but they’ve created a fascinating collection. These vary in their style, tone, and intent. Therefore, when ranking these films, I based it on the quality of the movie (style, tone, acting, storytelling, and direction) and not how faithful they are to the original.

Let’s get into ranking these Cormac McCarthy adaptations.

5. Child Of God

The book and film, Child of God, follows Lester Ballard, a societal outcast who engages in increasingly dark pastimes. This Cormac McCarthy book was published in 1973, and the movie was released 40 years later, in 2013. James Franco directed the film version , and Scott Haze plays Ballard. The author's work explores the human condition in dark and often violent ways. Generally, it asks deep questions about life, humans’ capacity for cruelty, and ways obstacles can destroy or make a person. Child of God attempts to explore deeper themes and concepts, but it falls flat because everything feels a bit too heightened to the point of caricature and parody.

Of all the Cormac McCarthy adaptations, this one feels the most devoid of layers and substance. The book’s storyline is there, but the bones don’t feel as strong. You don’t really get the messages, because it almost doesn’t take itself and the material seriously enough.

4. All The Pretty Horses

Published in 1992, All the Pretty Horses is the first in The Border Trilogy, and follows two best friends traveling from Texas to Mexico looking for work. It’s a coming-of-age story that involves heartbreak, violence, murder, and yes, horses. The film adaptation was released in 2000, stars Matt Damon, Penelope Cruz, and Henry Thomas, and was directed by Billy Bob Thornton.

All the Pretty Horses has a lot of interesting plots that help create this hero’s journey story. The first half of the movie is especially interesting, as the characters meet a mysterious young man and worry about the trouble he will bring them. This isn’t one of Matt Damon’s best movies nor is it Cruz’s, but they have good chemistry and their characters’ romance is interesting enough, though their relationship isn’t the issue in the movie.

What makes it fall low on this list is the pacing. The film has a lot of plot points that don’t get enough time to develop and make an impact. It jumps from one issue to the next without allowing them to fully resonate, progress, and create a lasting impression. It doesn’t feel like we get to explore enough of the richness and depth of this story.

3. The Sunset Limited

The Sunset Limited is a two-person play by McCarthy that was first produced in 2006. It involves nameless men discussing things such as fate, religion, life, death, redemption, suicide, and hope vs. bleakness. In 2011, HBO produced a film version that stars Tommy Lee Jones and Samuel L. Jackson.

It’s a film that very much focuses only on conversation, ideologies, and the performances of Jackson and Jones. This isn’t Samuel L. Jackson's best movies or performances nor is it his co-star's best, but both men showcase their ability to captivate simply by delivering lines.

This very much feels like a play, and that’s one of its strengths. The way it's shot and edited makes you feel like you’re watching live theater, but a heightened version. It’s a very intense film that allows you to feel both the hope of life and the despair of it. The movie makes a case for both sides of this argument, then allows the viewers to decide whether this world is doomed or hope still exists.

Those who want more action from a film may find The Sunset Limited not thrilling enough, but those who enjoy a meditative movie will find it very engaging.

2. The Road

The movie and book version of The Road follows a father and son in a post-apocalyptic world. The book was released in 2006 and the movie in 2009. Earth has gone to hell and there is nothing but the few humans who remain, many of whom have taken to extreme measures to live, such as cannibalism. Viggo Mortensen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Charlize Theron star.

The Road is an extremely dark movie about struggling to survive in a world that rewards cruelty and insanity. It’s also a film about the bonds of love and hope when life tries to crush it out of you. It's a tense film where viewers, like the leads, rarely get a chance to breathe and enjoy life. They’re always worried about the fear of death. Despite the bleak topic, it shows that the will to survive can be a powerful tool, especially when there is the life of someone you love at stake.

It’s a really intense movie that also has moments of joy and triumph. The Road isn’t a perfect film, but has a clear viewpoint and message, and it manages to immerse the viewer in the experience, letting them personally feel the stakes of this world. It’s one of the best post-apocalyptic stories.

1. No Country For Old Men

No Country for Old Men started out as a screenplay but then became a 2005 novel. It went back to its screenplay roots in 2007 when it was released as a movie. It starts with a drug deal gone wrong, then follows three men, Ed Tom Bell (Tommy Lee Jones), Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem), and Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) as they look for similar answers, until colliding with one another. Their journeys can only end in bloodshed, destruction, and likely death for one or all of these men. This Coen brothers' film captures the slice-of-life story while also creating this tense, brutal, and reflexive thriller. The No Country for Old Men ending doesn’t offer any concrete answers or a nicely wrapped conclusion, but leaves you to ponder what it all means. The book and the movie’s plots are the same.

A remarkable cast gives standout performances, especially Javier Bardem as Anton Chigurh, one of the scariest movie villains and a true psychopath. It’s one of his best performances. In many ways, this is a character study about the actions we take and beliefs humans have for their own code of principles and honor, which ultimately mean nothing. No Country for Old Men is one of the Coen brothers’ best movies and definitely one of the best McCarthy adaptations, despite its major differences from the source material.

It’s not a simple movie with clear answers, but one that requires a lot of analyzing, and adds thought-provoking questions about the state of the world, the human condition, and the concepts of good and evil, greed, fate, and the meaning of life. It also has a sharp wit that makes it stand out from typical suspense movies. It's a powerful film that lingers with you long after the credits roll.

Though not based on Cormac McCarthy book adaptations, The Gardener’s Son and The Counselor are a TV episode and movie based on a screenplay by the author. I didn’t include them on this list but The Counselor is also available to rent if you want more McCarthy films.