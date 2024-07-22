NBA Vet Penny Hardaway Claims Bruce Willis, Demi Moore And Others Lured Shaquille O'Neal To The Lakers
The Orlando magic fan-favorite has thoughts.
Casual sports fans probably know Shaquille O’Neal best for his eight-year tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers. Of course, those who are a bit more well-versed in the history of basketball surely remember that the hall of famer was drafted into the NBA by the Orlando Magic in 1992. Shaq more than proved himself to be a star for the Florida-based team, so there was a lot of buzz when he signed with the Lakers in 1996. Now, years later, O’Neal’s former teammate, Penny Hardaway, is claiming that Bruce Willis, Demi Moore and other stars lured the Diesel to LA.
What Did Penny Hardaway Say About Shaq’s Exit From The Magic?
For three years, Penny Hardaway and Shaquille O’Neal were one of the most electric on-court duos in professional basketball. O’Neal’s dominant abilities in the post and Hardaway’s smooth ball-handling skills made them a true force to be reckoned with. Some might even say that together, they made magic. (Sorry, I couldn’t resist). Hardaway appeared on the The Compass Circle podcast, where he recalled key moments from his life and career. When asked about any professional regrets he has, Hardaway admitted he wishes he could’ve won a championship, and that’s when he reflected on O’Neal’s exit:
Over the past several decades, many have wondered what could’ve been had Shaq not signed with the Lakers. He and Penny Hardaway did lead their team to the NBA Finals in 1995, though they were swept by the Hakeem Olajuwon-led Houston Rockets. So some have argued that in time, the two All-Stars could’ve led the Magic to a title. As for the factors that motivated the former center to leave the team, Hardaway partially attributed that to some Hollywood A-listers. As the ex-point guard explained on the podcast (which was shared on YouTube):
While it can’t be said with absolute certainty that the likes of former spouses Demi Moore and Bruce Willis (who were at the peak of their careers at that time) helped late Lakers legend Jerry West recruit Shaq, it would make sense. There have been plenty of occasions on which notable celebrities have been utilized to help attract free agents in different sports. (James Gandolfini even reprised Tony Soprano as part of an attempt to get LeBron James to sign with the New York Knicks. Ultimately, efforts to draw O’Neal to LA were successful, and his time there was (mostly fruitful).
Shaquille O’Neal’s Time With The Lakers Was Eventful
As a member of the Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, selected for multiple All-Star teams and earned a host of other accolades. Of course, he – alongside Kobe Bryant – led the franchise to three consecutive championships between 2000 and 2002. O’Neal was also named the MVP of those three series.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.