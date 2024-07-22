NBA Vet Penny Hardaway Claims Bruce Willis, Demi Moore And Others Lured Shaquille O'Neal To The Lakers

Casual sports fans probably know Shaquille O’Neal best for his eight-year tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers. Of course, those who are a bit more well-versed in the history of basketball surely remember that the hall of famer was drafted into the NBA by the Orlando Magic in 1992. Shaq more than proved himself to be a star for the Florida-based team, so there was a lot of buzz when he signed with the Lakers in 1996. Now, years later, O’Neal’s former teammate, Penny Hardaway, is claiming that Bruce Willis, Demi Moore and other stars lured the Diesel to LA.

What Did Penny Hardaway Say About Shaq’s Exit From The Magic?

For three years, Penny Hardaway and Shaquille O’Neal were one of the most electric on-court duos in professional basketball. O’Neal’s dominant abilities in the post and Hardaway’s smooth ball-handling skills made them a true force to be reckoned with. Some might even say that together, they made magic. (Sorry, I couldn’t resist). Hardaway appeared on the The Compass Circle podcast, where he recalled key moments from his life and career. When asked about any professional regrets he has, Hardaway admitted he wishes he could’ve won a championship, and that’s when he reflected on O’Neal’s exit:

I wanted to win a championship. I felt like our championship run was cut short when Shaq went from us to the Lakers. I knew that was going to be devastating, especially when you lose a guy of that magnitude. … I did not [know Shaq was going to leave]. … I found out in the Olympics in ‘96. I was in the media coverage – when we were in media day in the Olympics, and the reporter asked me, ‘How do you feel [about] not having Shaq on your team anymore?’ [Shaq] didn’t tell me at the time and, then afterwards, he and I spoke. But he had already made a contract with the Lakers.

Over the past several decades, many have wondered what could’ve been had Shaq not signed with the Lakers. He and Penny Hardaway did lead their team to the NBA Finals in 1995, though they were swept by the Hakeem Olajuwon-led Houston Rockets. So some have argued that in time, the two All-Stars could’ve led the Magic to a title. As for the factors that motivated the former center to leave the team, Hardaway partially attributed that to some Hollywood A-listers. As the ex-point guard explained on the podcast (which was shared on YouTube ):

I didn't want him to go, but I found out that Bruce Willis and Demi Moore [and] all these entertainers and actors out in LA helped recruit him with Jerry West to come out there, and it was too overwhelming. And Shaq being in the movies and into music… It was a great career move for him, because going to LA was a bigger market than Orlando.

While it can’t be said with absolute certainty that the likes of former spouses Demi Moore and Bruce Willis (who were at the peak of their careers at that time) helped late Lakers legend Jerry West recruit Shaq, it would make sense. There have been plenty of occasions on which notable celebrities have been utilized to help attract free agents in different sports. ( James Gandolfini even reprised Tony Soprano as part of an attempt to get LeBron James to sign with the New York Knicks. Ultimately, efforts to draw O’Neal to LA were successful, and his time there was (mostly fruitful).

Shaquille O’Neal’s Time With The Lakers Was Eventful

As a member of the Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, selected for multiple All-Star teams and earned a host of other accolades. Of course, he – alongside Kobe Bryant – led the franchise to three consecutive championships between 2000 and 2002. O’Neal was also named the MVP of those three series.

