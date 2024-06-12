NBA Icon Jerry West, Who Inspired The League’s Logo, Is Dead At 86

In the history of sports, a number of athletes have come along and captured the hearts and minds of fans with their tremendous abilities and character. With that said, there are a select few that transcend even that level of popularity, not just being heroes but legends to be immortalized. One definitely has to mention basketball great Jerry West when discussing people that fall into that category. The Los Angeles Lakers staple has been revered for years and, sadly, it’s been reported that West – whose silhouette graces the NBA’s logo – died. He was 86 at the time of his passing.

News of the executive and former player’s death was confirmed on X by the Los Angeles Clippers, of which he was an executive board member and consultant. The b-ball savant reportedly died Wednesday morning with his wife, Karen, by his side. As of this writing, a cause of death has yet to be announced. The Clips paid tribute to Jerry West in a statement, referring to him as "the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him.”

When talking about the legacy of the West Virginia native, it’s honestly difficult to know just where to start. Though it’s probably best to begin with his stellar college basketball career at West Virginia University, where he was named to the Consensus first-team All-American team in 1959 and 1960. He led his team to the NCAA championship game in ‘59 and, though they lost, he was still named Final Four Most Outstanding Player. He’d also go on to serve as a co-captain on the 1960 U.S. Olympic team, which won gold in Rome.

Jerry West was drafted by the Minneapolis (eventually Los Angeles) Lakers with the 2nd overall pick in the 1960 NBA Draft. The young man gradually earned the nickname “Mr. Clutch,” delivering big shots during pivotal moments. Early in his career, he notably played alongside fellow legend Elgin Baylor, and Wilt Chamberlain joined the team in the ‘70s. He and West became a dominant one-two punch, though they were unable to best the late Bill Russell and the Celtics in the Finals. During the teams’ bout in the ‘69 championship, the C’s came out on top, though West was named Finals MVP for his stellar play. And, in '69, his silhouette was introduced on the league's logo.

More on the NBA (Image credit: Stephen Curry/Apple TV+) The Story Behind Michael Jordan And Magic Johnson's One On One Pay-Per-View Game And Why It Didn't Happen

By the end of his career in 1974, the point/shooting guard won a title with the Lakers in 1972. He also notched 14 All-Star appearances, was named to 10 All-NBA First Teams and two All-NBA second teams. Additionally, the star held scoring and assist titles in multiple seasons. The league named the former WVU Mountaineer to its 35th, 50th and more recently, 75th Anniversary Teams. And it was in 1980 that he was inducted into the National Basketball Hall of Fame as a player, and he was elected to the hall of fame again in 2024 as a contributor to the game. On top of all those accomplishments, the businessman was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019.

Following his tenure as a player, Jerry West coached the Lakers for five seasons, before becoming a scout and eventually, the team’s general manager. His stint, which coincided with the “Showtime” era featuring Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and more, saw the team win five championships between ‘80 and ‘88. And before he left the team in 2000, he was instrumental in helping the organization sign Shaquille O’Neal and draft Kobe Bryant. Aside from the Clippers, West also worked for the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors, who won two NBA titles during his time with them. In recent years, West participated in various interviews, speaking on topics ranging from the state of basketball to Scottie Pippen’s “horrible” comments about Michael Jordan.

It would be an understatement to say that the man earned an incredible amount of respect throughout his life and career. That’s surely a reason why he was defended by Shaq, when he dropped thoughts on how drama series Winning Time portrayed the ex-GM. (The late player also consulted lawyers to take legal action against the HBO show). It’s sad that we’ve lost yet another legendary player, especially given the passing of Bill Walton just a few weeks ago. Nevertheless, what’s comforting is that he received his flowers while on this earth, and his impact will surely never be forgotten.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We here at CinemaBlend extend our deepest condolences to the relatives, friends and loved ones of Jerry West as well as the entire NBA family.