Adam Sandler’s Hustle Director Wants To Make Another Movie With An NBA Co-Star, But It’s Not Anthony Edwards

Much of the critical praise that Hustle has received has singled out Adam Sandler for turning in another stellar dramatic performance. But Sandler's NBA player co-stars have been getting significant recognition as well. The film's co-lead, Utah Jazz player Juancho Hernangomez, has gained considerable notice, and just as much adoration has been aimed at Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. Given the strength of his performance, one would think that Edwards could headline his own basketball drama at some point and maybe even reteam with his director on this flick, Jeremiah Zagar, in the process. But as the director recently revealed, he actually wants to make a movie with another one of the film's real-life basketball stars.

Jeremiah Zagar stopped by CinemaBlend's own ReelBlend Podcast to discuss his work on the new sports movie. While he praised the NBA talent that was front and center, the filmmaker revealed that he'd specifically love to work with Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanović once more. On working with the Serbian League champion, he said:

We had a [basketball] court on one of the stages, and at Adam's home, I think there was a court as well. So he had places to play and he would play with the ball players. I mean, they all played together. You can see video of it. … If you look up, there's video of him and Trae Young and Tobias Harris all playing ball. Juancho [Hernangomez] would play ball with them. Boban [Marjanović]. I heard Boban is dominant in Sandler games, is what I heard. That's what I heard. Because of COVID, I didn't get to go to any of these things. This is all hearsay. I can't corroborate anything. … I wanna make a movie with Boban so bad, that has nothing to do with basketball. Maybe like a live-action BFG. I talked about – I'd do anything with Boban. I think it should be with non-basketball. I just think he's an amazing actor. He’s an amazing actor.

That’s high praise given that the Dallas Mavericks star played a minor role compared to his co-stars. But on that note, it would be great to see Jeremiah Zagar take the rising basketball big man under his wing and turn him into a movie star. And should that happen, the athlete could end up making acting his post-basketball gig.

Of course, Boban Marjanović wouldn’t be the first basketball star to jump from the court to the screen, as Hustle executive producer LeBron James is a testament to that. Veteran athletes John Salley and Rick Fox are also proof that a post-NBA acting career is viable. The road to getting there probably isn't easy but, with the right guidance, Marjanović could follow suit.

On the whole, though, every athlete who appeared in a major role in the movie deserves plenty of credit. And the film's impressive Rotten Tomatoes score is a true testament to the work that they, Jeremiah Zagar, Adam Sandler and their colleagues put into the production. Here's hoping that the movie jumpstarts acting careers for Boban Marjanović, Juancho Hernangomez and Anthony Edwards. (And that Zagar gets the opportunity to work them again at some point.)

