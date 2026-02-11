Nicholas Galitzine Gushing About His Masters Of The Universe Action Figure Is What Childhood Dreams Are Made Of
Nerding out with some toys!
There are a lot of cool things that come with being the star of a major franchise film. Money is obviously a big thing, and there’s also both professional and public notoriety. For the nerdier set, however, I can imagine that one of the best bonuses of all is having an action figure modeled after you… and it turns out that Masters Of The Universe star Nicholas Galitzine is one of those nerds.
We’re now just a few months away from the release of the Travis Knight-directed blockbuster, and that means that the promotional push has begun. The first trailer for the movie just dropped online a couple weeks ago, and the star playing Prince Adam of Eternia a.k.a. He-Man has also gotten his hands on some of the first toys. He posted about his excitement for the action figures on his personal Instagram, and you can check out the photos below:
You can definitely see his inner kid coming out in that second photo, which has him with both He-Man and Battle Cat – mounting the former on the latter.
In his caption, Galitzine explains that he was one of the many people who spent their youths playing with action figures and imagining whole worlds, and he is thrilled that in the case of Masters of the Universe, it has become a meta experience. The actor wrote,
The fantastical Masters Of The Universe will tell the story of Prince Adam, a young royal from the planet of Eternia who is taken away from his home amid a civil war and brought to live on planet Earth. As an adult, he quests back to reclaim his family’s throne from the evil Skeletor (Jared Leto). The impressive ensemble cast includes Camila Mendes, Idris Elba, Alison Brie, Morena Baccarin, James Purefoy, and Kristen Wiig, and based on the footage that we’ve seen so far, it looks like the blockbuster is embracing the weird and wildness in its source material.
After competing production in the first half of last year, Masters Of The Universe will be in theaters this summer, set to arrive on the big screen on June 5. For a full look at the blockbuster slate on the way in the coming months, check out our 2026 Movie Release Calendar.
