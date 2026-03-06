‘Absurd On Almost Every Level.’ See What Critics Are Saying About War Machine, Alan Ritchson’s New Sci-Fi Action Flick
Like Reacher, but add robots.
Alan Ritchson has developed quite a following through three seasons of Reacher, and while Season 4 is on the way — “the best season we’ve ever made by a long shot,” the actor says — we don’t have to wait for its release to see Ritchson return to action. War Machine hit the 2026 movie calendar on March 6, streaming with a Netflix subscription, and critics are sharing their thoughts on the sci-fi action flick.
War Machine sees Alan Ritchson playing Staff Sergeant 81, who sets out for a field exercise with his fellow Army Ranger recruits, only to happen upon a large robot hell-bent on destruction. James Dyer of Empire says the movie is “big dumb fun,” rating it 3 out of 5 stars. It’s a “brainless, bombastic, bomb-tastic action romp, this is absurd on almost every level, and far more fun than it has any right to be.” The critic continues:
William Bibbiani of The Wrap calls War Machine both shameless pro-military propaganda and “straightforward, b-movie fun.” It’s basically a bad knockoff of Predator, but the critic says nothing matters other than this:
Caroline Siede of AV Club grades it a B-, saying the new action movie finds its groove in the second act, offering “squelching impalements and shocking dismemberments” with an admirable amount of the action filmed without use of CGI backdrops. Unfortunately, War Machine doesn’t end on as strong a note, as Siede writes:
Monica Castillo of RogerEbert rates the movie 2 out of 4 stars, saying it’s not meant to withstand big questions. Rather, this high-octane action thriller is way more fun when it goes off the rails, Castillo says, writing:
Matt Fowler of IGN gives the 2026 Netflix movie an “Okay” 6 out of 10, saying there’s just enough juice here — mostly thanks to its star — to keep it from being a snoozefest and is possibly one of the better disposable streaming action movies available. The critic concludes:
Critics’ reactions to Alan Ritchson’s latest project are fairly middling, most careful to categorize it as “fun” more than “good,” but the response seems to be leaning positive, with 21 critics averaging a score of 81% on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing.
There’s certainly something to be said for a movie that doesn’t take itself too seriously or force you to think too hard, and if that sounds appealing to you, go ahead and hit Play on War Machine, which is streaming now on Netflix.
