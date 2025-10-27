Is Dolph Lundgren In The Live-Action Masters Of The Universe Movie? Here’s What He Said

Dolph Lundgren isn’t ruling out a return to Eternia just yet. With a brand-new Masters of the Universe live-action reboot on the way, fans have been speculating whether the original He-Man from the 1987 cult classic might make a surprise appearance. And according to Lundgren himself the answer is maybe.

In a recent sit-down with Extra, Lundgren was asked directly if he’d be suiting up for a cameo in the new film. His response? Cagey, for sure, but not dismissive. He responded:

Maybe, you’ll have to check it out when it comes out.

Classic non-answer, but one that fans are already reading between the lines of. With legacy cameos now basically standard in big-budget reboots, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Lundgren show up in some capacity. A quick nod, a mentor moment, a multiverse glitch? Any of it would work. He’s the original live-action He-Man after all, the man who made “I have the power!” a VHS-era battle cry.

The Extra interview wasn’t just about He-Man, though. Lundgren also opened up about his 2025 schedule release documentary, Dolph: Unbreakable, which dives into his decades-long career, his battle with cancer, and his personal life, including his relationship with his much-younger wife, Emma. Now three years cancer-free after a 2015 kidney cancer diagnosis, Lundgren told the outlet he’s in a good place physically and emotionally, crediting his wife for helping him stay positive through it all. He added:

Emma has been fantastic. Without her, I don’t know if I would have made it.

And thankfully, he did make it. The Rocky IV star looks as healthy as ever and would fit right in with the larger-than-life world Mattel built.

What we know about the Master of the Universe reboot , after years in development limbo, the flick is finally making its return to the big screen. The new live-action reboot from Amazon, MGM Studios, and Mattel Films is set to hit the 2026 movie schedule on June 5, 2026, and yes, it’s a full-scale revival of Eternia, Castle Grayskull, and the most jacked alter ego in toy history.

This time around, Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue) takes up the Power Sword as Prince Adam/He-Man , leading a star-studded cast that includes Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress, and James Purefoy as King Randor. Jared Leto is also playing Skeletor, and the supporting cast features Sam C. Wilson (Trap Jaw), Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (Goat Man), and Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, with Community’s Sasheer Zamata and Miguel Wants to Fight’s Christian Vunipola playing new characters created for the film.

Travis Knight, who directed Bumblebee and the Oscar-nominated (and one of Laika's best movies) Kubo and the Two Strings, is at the helm, with a script from ParaNorman writer Chris Butler. Production wrapped earlier this year, and from the early buzz and behind-the-scenes details, the scale sounds massive... as it should be for a property this iconic.

This will be only the second live-action Masters of the Universe film, following Lundgren’s '80s cult classic, a film that flopped on release and is often considered one of the worst toy-to-movie adaptations, but that has gained nostalgic cult status over the years. This new version is being positioned as a true franchise-starter, likely boosted by the recent success of Barbie and the growing Mattel Cinematic Universe.

We’ll have to wait until summer 2026 to see if this MotU adaptation has made room for OG He-Man in a surprise role. Until then, you can check out the most recent adaptation of the property, an animated Masters of the Universe series, available with a Netflix subscription.