I Did Not See Nicholas Galitzine Comparing Wearing The He-Man Armor To Filming 'Sex Scenes' Coming

Actor Nicholas Galitzine's starpower has been steadily growing over the past few years, thanks to roles in projects like Red, White and Royal Blue and Cinderella (both of which are streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription). While Galitzine's movies have been big, he's heading into the action genre as He-Man in the live-action Masters of the Universe movie. And he just related wearing the character's harness/costume with filming sex scenes. Let's break it down.

What we know about Masters of the Universe is limited, but fans of the original animated series are hyped for it to jump to live-action. Galitzine bulked up to play He-Man and rock the costume... which is basically just a harness. While speaking with Empire about his role in the project, he mentioned walking around the set barely clothed. In his words:

You just become kind of abnormally confident in it. It’s like when you do sex scenes. Everyone else in the room is more uncomfortable than you are, you know? Wandering around in this costume was empowering.

Honestly, I see the similarities. On paper both love scenes and walking around barely clothed are a very vulnerable things for actors to do... especially in front of a whole crew of people who are watching. But according to Nicholas Galitzine, once you get over those nerves it can be quite empowering.

From the minute the first look at Masters of the Universe was released, it was clear that Travis Knight's adaptation would look faithful to the source material. As as such, Galitzine had to wear the skirt and harness that shows off just how much muscle he put on to play Prince Adam/ He-Man. The Masters of the Universe teaser showed off how awesome he looked wielding the Power Sword, check it out below:

Galitzine's comments make particular sense because he's no secret to filming love sequences scenes. He had notable sex scenes in Red, White and Royal Blue, with fans expecting more when the sequel is released. He also shot some steamy scenes opposite Anne Hathaway in The Idea of You, and even filmed four sex scenes in the same day for Mary & George. So if the 31 year-old actor sees a connection between rocking He-Man's costume and filming those types of scenes, I'm going to take his word for it.

While the first teaser for Masters of the Universe showed a glimpse of Galitzine in full He-Man regalia, I'm eager to see more footage with a full trailer. Since the movie is arriving this summer, hopefully that'll happen soon.

Masters of the Universe will hit theaters on June 5th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Nicholas Galitzine looks great as He-Man so far, and is totally rocking that skimpy costume.