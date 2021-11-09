New James Bond Odds See Tom Hardy Back On Top, But He’s Sharing That Spot With Another Contender

Just because an official decision regarding the next James Bond is still some time away doesn’t mean fans aren’t going to put down their hard-earned money on the person they think will be the next 007. As anyone can tell you, the market of Bond betting odds is a healthy and thriving community, especially when No Time To Die is still on people’s minds . In the most recent update of those standings, it looks like Tom Hardy is back on top. It’s just a shame that he has to share it with another hot contender for the role.

According to betting firm Ladbrokes (via Express ), the Venom: Let There Be Carnage star is sharing the top spot with The Umbrella Academy and Game of Thrones star Tom Hopper. We previously reported Hopper as the new favorite in the field, and he's apparently so hot not even the man who has oft felt like a sure thing for 007 can stop him. Sharing 4-1 odds, Tom Hopper and Tom Hardy have sent GOT’s Richard Madden into second place (just when I thought he might get an Eternals opening weekend boost), and shifted the rest of the field into these current standings:

Tom Hopper/Tom Hardy: 4-1

Richard Madden: 7-2

Regé-Jean Page: 5-1

James Norton/Henry Cavill: 8-1

Idris Elba/Jamie Bell: 10-1

Luke Evans on 12-1

Before we dive deeply into these James Bond betting odds, it should be noted that these odds come from Ladbrokes. While our last reporting came from US-Bookies, the numbers that service provides are a product of collection from various sources. Time and sourcing are key factors to these odds, but even taking that into account, the results are pretty close to the 007 odds we’ve been seeing lately , which have had many of the same names above circling in the top spot.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Once again, we seem to be at a point in this post-No Time To Die inspired horse race where the field is changing in minor ways. The action lies in the positioning of the contenders, with some variety entering the picture through new and resurfacing actors. Case in point: Rocketman and Without Remorse star Jamie Bell has jumped into the notable contenders field, landing 10-1 odds alongside the frequently named Idris Elba.

Meanwhile, Beauty and the Beast star Luke Evans is bringing up the back of the pack with 12-1 odds. Despite keeping himself ripped for various roles, Evans hasn’t seen his chances improve all that much. Then again, we’re still comparatively early in this game, and anything can happen; especially with previous favorites James Norton and Henry Cavill still hanging around in the field.

Daniel Craig’s time as James Bond may have come to an end with No Time To Die, but the world is still celebrating his run as the film continues to perform in theaters. Which is a polite reminder that although people would love to immediately see Tom Hopper, Tom Hardy, or whomever they feel should be the next 007 crowned, it’s probably not happening any time soon . So settle in, mix yourself a drink, and keep an eye out on the battle royale that is the James Bond betting odds.