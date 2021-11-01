Fully Ripped Beauty And The Beast Actor Luke Evans Shares Some ‘Monday Motivation’ With New Shirtless Post

Actor Luke Evans has had a long and successful career, with his talents gracing both the silver and small screens in recent years. The Alienist actor famously played Gaston in the live-action Beauty and the Beast, and he’s been keeping a physique that would make that Disney villain proud. Because the fully ripped Evans recently shared some “monday motivation” with a shirtless photo, and holy abs.

Luke Evans has been keeping busy since Beauty and the Beast arrived in theaters back in 2017, and will reprise his role in a Disney+ series opposite Josh Gad’s Lefou. Evans recently went shirtless for Hulu’s drama Nine Perfect Strangers, and has been seemingly getting even more swole. You can check it out for yourself below,

I have to wonder if Luke Evans also starts his day eating five dozen eggs because, just like Gaston , he’s roughly the size of a barge. An extremely lean barge, because it’s clear that Evans hasn’t been skimping out on his crunches or cardio here. Now let’s get this man in a comic book role.

The above photo/ thirst trap comes to us from Luke Evans’ personal Instagram account. He’s shown shirtless and masked at a gym, with some punching bags in the background. But while it may look like Evans is wearing pajamas to workout, the 42 year-old actor maintains they’re not sleep wear. Although he’s not ruling out this course of action for a future workout.

The shirtless photo seen above was shared to Luke Evans’ over 3 million followers on Instagram. The comments are filled with praise over his appearance, many of which are solely emojis. And while many of us are bloated with Halloween candy the Fast and Furious alum is definitely putting in the work regarding his fitness journey.

Of course, this isn’t the only time that Luke Evans has been sharing shirtless content on social media. He clearly works hard on his body, and isn’t shy about showing how those efforts have paid off. He posted during the summer things like:

Obviously Luke Evans is far from the only actor who has been getting fully ripped. This has become commonplace for those who are playing superhero roles like Thor actor Chris Hemsworth. He certainly looks like he’d look killer in his own superhero suit, but unfortunately he hasn’t been recruited yet for a role in a franchise like the MCU. His name is also in the mix for fans casting the next James Bond .

As previously mentioned, Luke Evans is set to reprise his Beauty and the Beast role in a spinoff series for Disney+. This is the first time Gaston’s story has ever been expanded in this way, and there’s no telling what he and Josh Gad will get into. But one thing is clear: Evan is definitely going to look the part.