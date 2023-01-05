New Scream VI Image Shows Ghostface In NYC

The horror genre is a powerful force in the film industry, with fans enjoying a thrilling renaissance for years now, and 2023 is already off to a start with the release of M3gan. Some of the best horror movie titles have returned to theaters thanks to new sequels, including Wes Craven's Scream. We're just a few months away from the release of yet another slasher sequel, and new Scream VI image shows a glimpse of Ghostface in NYC.

The upcoming Scream VI movie will focus on the two surviving siblings from the last movie as they leave Woodsboro and start a new life in New York City. The quick teaser shows how terrifying that setting will be, and a new image from Scream's official Instagram shows another look at the new Ghostface. Check it out below:

Hello, Sidney. Just kidding, Scream VI will mark the first installment of the beloved franchise not to feature Neve Campbell as the iconic final girl. But it does look like directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have a specific vision for this next installment, which will lean heavily on the horrors that are unique to a setting like the Big Apple. We'll just have to wait and see how Ghostface's next massacre ultimately goes down.

The above image doesn't reveal much about Scream VI, other than Ghostface look thoroughly badass in the streets of New York. Indeed, the contents of the movie are currently a total mystery, except for who makes up the cast. A teaser was recently released, with tension building as character see various people on the subway dressed as Ghostface for Halloween. As a reminder, you can check it out below.

Pretty cool stuff, right? This clip seemingly put Jasmin Savoy Brown's character Mindy Meeks-Martin in danger, but it's possible that the footage is a red herring that's not even in Scream VI. We'll have to see, but the slasher is only a few months away from hitting theaters. And as such, a full trailer should be coming soon.

As previously mentioned, Scream VI will be the first movie without Sidney Prescott, as Neve Campbell dropped out due to a pay dispute with the studio. The movie will instead focus on the two sets of siblings that survived the 2022 movie. Namely Sam and Tara Carpenter (Melissa Barrera and Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega) and Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding). The always iconic Courteney Cox will once again be back as Gale Weathers, while Hayden Panettiere will play Kirby Reed for the first time since Scream 4.

Throughout the comments section of this post, moviegoers are pleading for a full-length Scream VI trailer. The hardcore fans are especially eager to see the first footage of Hayden Panettiere, whose character was confirmed to be alive during an easter egg in the last movie.

Scream VI is currently expected to arrive in theaters on March 10th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.